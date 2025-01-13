Married To Medicine, Season 11, Episode 7: With Friends Like These

(Photo by: Chris Reel/Bravo)

This week on Married to Medicine, the ladies return to Atlanta, and while the scenery has shifted, the drama hasn’t gone anywhere. We kick things off with a series of personal check-ins: Toya spends time with her sons, Dr. Scott experiments with “brotox,” and Dr. Heavenly takes a peaceful moment on the water with her son Zach. Meanwhile, Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie catch up over plans for Jackie’s Med Gala—with Cecil in tow for moral support. Quad clues Phaedra into what the ladies are saying about the minimal effort she’s put into helping Jackie with the event, forcing Jackie to call in Heavenly for backup.

The spotlight shifts to Heavenly’s house, where the family gathers to celebrate Zach’s major achievements—graduating from UGA and getting into Meharry Medical College. While it’s a heartfelt occasion, Quad’s introduction of King to the group becomes the evening’s subplot. The men extend warm welcomes, but Toya pokes Quad about her Rolls Royce and lack of a “ring or baby.” Quad handles the pettiness with her usual poise, even as the women not-so-subtly speculate about how she landed her luxury ride.

Of course, the aftermath of the dude ranch trip still looms large. Toya reflects that Phaedra and Contessa probably shouldn’t spearhead group trips again, given how their last attempt fell flat. She also floats the idea of Heavenly offering a real apology for her now-infamous “mama” comment. Heavenly claims she’ll try but slips in a dig at Phaedra, declaring she won’t “overpromise and underdeliver.” It could be said here that while Heavenly’s allegiance may be to Dr. Jackie, it does seem like she does Jackie’s bidding, being the mouthpiece when Jackie won’t.

However, Heavenly may have finally met her match in Phaedra. Dr. Simone stirs the pot by declaring Heavenly the unofficial co-co-chair of Jackie’s Med Gala. Phaedra, never one to back down, fires off a biting retort: “I’m not going to let b****s like y’all act like I’m not going to do what I said I’m going to do.” The jab doesn’t land too well, especially considering the group’s majority—college-educated women with advanced degrees. In her confessional Phaedra seems to believe that the pressure from Dr. Jackie to make the Med Gala a huge success stems from the heat Jackie took last year after making some insensitive comments about Black women patients being more dramatic.

Meanwhile, the men offer King some sound advice: stay out of the ladies’ business. But upstairs, the women turn up the heat, shifting the conversation back to the Med Gala. Quad proposes a collective donation, only for Toya to interject. She suggests they avoid asking Contessa to contribute while tensions with Heavenly linger, adding that the group hasn’t done enough to hold Heavenly accountable for her sharp tongue.

As the celebration continues, Heavenly takes a heartfelt moment to reflect on her son’s achievements, joined by a few of the doctors who acknowledge the rarity of Black doctors in medicine today—a poignant reminder of the stakes behind their community efforts.

Over at Phaedra’s, she invites Sweet Tea for lunch, spilling tea of her own about Zach’s party and the Med Gala. Clearly offended by Jackie’s indirect critiques of her contributions, Phaedra calls her out: “You got time to gossip, but not to text me personally?” And she has a point—Jackie seems to prefer venting to friends while letting Heavenly handle the dirty work. Sweet Tea chimes in, noting Jackie’s double standard: holding Phaedra accountable but letting Heavenly slide.

Sweet Tea, however, loses footing when she suggests Heavenly owes her an apology. The problem? Heavenly has made it clear she doesn’t respect her. Why Sweet Tea is still seeking friendship—or validation—is the real question. And leave it to Phaedra to lighten the mood, noting Heavenly’s church of choice: “Hellfirst Baptist.”

Later, Jackie sets the scene for the Med Gala, revealing a lofty $100,000 goal to support 4Kira4Moms. Heavenly, of course, doesn’t miss a chance to needle Phaedra, asking event planners what exactly she contributed. Jackie’s confessional twist of the knife? Phaedra “hadn’t come through” and raised zero dollars.

As the Med Gala kicks off, Phaedra is in full defense mode, vowing that the ladies will eat their words about her supposed lack of follow-through. Enter Dr. Mimi, a psychiatrist and friend to Sweet Tea and Dr. Gregory, our second time seeing the new doctor on camera. We also see Contessa sans Dr. Scott—who, conveniently, “opted out” due to Heavenly’s comments. (Let’s be real, Scott’s barely clocked in this season.) Anila and her husband also make a surprise cameo, adding to the mix of elite attending the gala.

Elsewhere, Dr. Gregory and Dr. Damon squash their beef despite Heavenly’s signature meddling mid-conversation. Later on, Jackie, Phaedra, and Heavenly address the critical issue of Black maternal mortality in a moving speech.

Then comes the auction, which stumbles out of the gate with a Morocco trip—no airfare included—starting at $4,000 and greeted with deafening silence before finally selling for $3,500. Other items, from Botox treatments to cooking classes with Quad (and a date with Phaedra), help the ladies raise nearly $54,000.

Still, Phaedra’s big promise lingers unresolved, and Heavenly is already predicting that Ms. Parks will have to cut a check herself to cover the gap. Phaedra ultimately agreed to cover the remaining funds, but let’s be honest—whether she follows through will undoubtedly be a reunion storyline waiting to unfold. Despite the hiccups, the Med Gala was a resounding success, shedding light on Black maternal mortality and raising much-needed funds.

Next week, we dive deeper into Dr. Mimi’s world, witness Toya’s “manifesting” baby shower plans, and, naturally, brace ourselves for even more drama.

