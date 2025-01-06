Married To Medicine Season 11, Episode 6: Fix It Jesus

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

We pick up after the holidays, returning to the fallout from the near-brawl at the dude ranch. The episode opens with Dr. Jackie confronting Heavenly over her coarse comments about Contessa’s late mother—a moment that’s left tensions running high.

Toya takes on the role of peacemaker, reasoning with Contessa about Heavenly’s approach to relationships. Meanwhile, Quad doesn’t hold back, chastising Heavenly for the “mama” comment and bringing up the Napa trip from last season, which still weighs heavily on her. While Quad’s flair for the dramatic is well-known, her visible hurt makes it hard to dismiss her feelings.

Phaedra, true to form, remains detached, showing little sympathy or empathy for Quad’s pain. But as the night winds down, it’s Jackie who steps in, leading the group in prayer in an attempt to restore some semblance of sisterhood.

The following day, Contessa and Phaedra sit down to debrief the previous night’s chaos. Contessa is adamant that she’s not to blame for pushing Dr. Jackie—though, thankfully, the playback suggests otherwise. To cool off, the ladies spend the day apart.

Dr. Jackie spends her time with Heavenly and Quad, milking her injuries from her fall. Jackie also revealed she’s chairing the second annual Med Gala. In a surprising moment of reflection, Heavenly acknowledges her “mama” comment from the night before. However, it’s hard to tell if her accountability is genuine or merely performative—after all, knowing Heavenly’s penchant for old habits, the “mama” comment feels destined to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, Contessa reflects on the trip’s original purpose, feeling like the mission to restore bonds was an epic fail. Phaedra, ever the optimist, reassures her that this group is like family, and even through the mess, sisterhood is still within reach.

The guys take a break from the drama with an afternoon of ATV riding and much-needed bro talk. Scott, Cecil, and Dr. Gregory open up about work and relationships, though Scott’s rare appearance this season raises an interesting question: while Heavenly has been loud about Contessa and Scott’s marriage, why does it feel like Contessa is the only one fighting this battle?

Over cigars, Dr. Damon and Dr. Eugene revisit the tension at their last group dinner. Eugene, ever the voice of reason, offers some emotionally intelligent insights into Dr. Gregory’s perspective. Meanwhile, Cecil and Scott attempt to coax Dr. Gregory into opening up, hoping someone will take the first step toward restoring peace among the men.

Back at the ranch, dinner kicks off with Phaedra and Contessa taking the lead to apologize for the previous night’s drama. The women begin airing their thoughts, with Dr. Simone admitting she felt uncomfortable and confused about how things spiraled. Contessa, however, interrupts to hold the group accountable, challenging them to stop glossing over Heavenly’s words. “I’m so sick of these ladies letting Heavenly off the hook—I’m over it,” she says in her confessional.

While most of the group agrees to work toward resolving their issues back in Atlanta, the two central players, Heavenly and Contessa, are less optimistic. Both argue that forcing reconciliation is pointless and that things should unfold organically—if at all.

Sweet Tea tries to wade into the conversation, attempting to hold Heavenly accountable, but it’s a complete flop. In their confessionals, the consensus is clear: sis, this wasn’t your moment. Read the room.

The trip ends with one last prayer circle before the ladies make their way back to Atlanta. Honestly? Thank God.

Back in Atlanta, Toya enlists her boys to wash her car, while Dr. Heavenly puts her son to work shadowing her at the dental practice—where actress and personality TS Madison makes an appearance. Phaedra is busy juggling her funeral business, and Quad spends some quality time with her man, King. Meanwhile, Contessa debriefs the ranch trip with Scott, admitting his avoidant personality played a role in the ongoing tension.

Dr. Jackie is deep into planning the Med Gala and ropes Phaedra in to co-chair. Phaedra, ever confident, declares, “If I can’t do nothing else, I can raise money.” While Phaedra is no stranger to throwing extravagant events, it remains to be seen if she’ll live up to her promise for the Med Gala. A sneak peek into next week hints that she might not deliver after all.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.