Married To Medicine Season 11, Episode 5: Channeling Your Inner Beyoncé, Barroom Brawls, And Nip Slips

This week’s episode kicks off with the ladies still at the ranch, gearing up for their Cowboy Carter-themed photoshoot. Toya, taking the reins as creative director, proves she’s the right woman for the job—though her assertiveness has most of the ladies dubbing her “bossy.”

Album artwork for Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter

Adding some flair to the shoot, the group is joined by Miss Shalae, a Beyoncé look-alike and tribute artist who elevates the entire vibe. While the inspiration is clear, the final execution… well, let’s just say it’s giving “Yee-haw meets Atlanta, but make it fashion.”

Back in Atlanta, the dads are holding things down. Cecil spends time with his sons at their investment condo, giving them a masterclass in cooking. Dr. Damon is with his kids, helping Alaura furniture shop for her college apartment. Meanwhile, Dr. Eugene takes his sons to a fragrance-making class to craft their own colognes before Avery and Ashton head to middle school.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that those boys are 100 percent Toya’s kids. When asked what scent best describes their dad, they didn’t hold back: “fruity,” “old,” and “leathery.” When it came time to name their creations, they went with “Amalfi Coast” and “Journey to Paradise.” Honestly? High end and sophisticated—they definitely get it from their mama.

Dr. Damon takes a moment to reflect on his kids’ younger days, beaming with pride over how far they’ve come. In a heartfelt exchange, his son—now preparing to head off to dental school—shares his admiration, saying he hopes to be just like his dad. It’s a touching reminder of the legacy Damon is building, one rooted in love, and hard work.

After the shoot, the ladies retreat to their rooms to catch up with their families before dinner. Toya steps back into her self-appointed role as mediator, attempting to bridge the gaps and find common ground among the group. The mood is lightened when Miss Shalae returns, serving up an energetic performance for the ladies. Despite the entertainment, Toya and Dr. Simone can’t help but express their shared frustration: the group’s interactions feel forced and surface-level, lacking the genuine connection and sisterhood they were hoping to foster on the trip.

Tensions simmer as Toya pushes the group to address their unresolved issues. She zeroes in on Dr. Jackie, calling her out for what Toya describes as a “blank-check” apology to Quad for last season’s Napa fallout. True to form, Quad leans into the dramatics, revisiting the hurt she endured and claiming, “I bled out.” The layers of conflict among the ladies prove to be deeply tangled. Quad’s grievances spill over into her relationship with Heavenly, which ties into Heavenly and Quad mocking Sweet Tea on social media. That, in turn, affects Sweet Tea and Contessa’s dynamic, ultimately looping back to the longstanding tension between Heavenly and Contessa. It’s a web of unresolved drama with no easy way out.

The evening spirals out of control as Heavenly and Contessa take their feud to a new low, hurling deeply personal insults about each other’s husbands. The most shocking moment comes when Contessa accuses Dr. Damon of infidelity and fathering mixed-race children—a claim the other ladies quickly shut down. In the midst of the chaos, Heavenly suffers a nip-slip, adding an unexpected layer of awkwardness to the already heated exchange. Meanwhile, Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie do their best to play peacemakers, trying to de-escalate the situation.

Toya, however, remains planted at the table, visibly exasperated by the drama. Taking on the role of reluctant mediator, she asks the group a pointed question: “What do you want to happen?” But one thing becomes glaringly obvious—the tension might have been exacerbated by an underlying case of hanger.

The long-standing issue of Heavenly’s sharp tongue comes to the forefront yet again—a sore spot that Mariah struggled with in the past. This time, it’s Heavenly’s infamous “your mama” insult—hurled at Contessa despite her late mother—that takes their spat to a boiling point, nearly escalating to physical blows. In the chaos, Dr. Jackie takes an unfortunate fall, prompting Sweet Tea to step in and help her up. Once the ladies are separated, Jackie pulls Heavenly aside to scold her for her behavior.

Meanwhile, Toya tries her best to soothe Contessa, but her efforts fall flat. Contessa is adamant that Heavenly is the root of their issues and shows little willingness to own her part in the conflict. As the other ladies weigh in, it’s hard to ignore the underlying truth: Heavenly and Contessa’s relationship mirrors a toxic love story—fraught with hurt and stubbornness, but undeniably rooted in a deep, unspoken care for one another. For now, that love is buried beneath layers of resentment and unresolved pain.

Next week, let’s hope the ladies aim to end their dude ranch adventure on a lighter note. Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, Cecil and Eugene step into the role of peacemakers, working to ease tensions within the men’s group and mend the strained dynamic between Dr. Damon and Dr. Gregory. Here’s hoping both camps can find common ground and a fresh start.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.