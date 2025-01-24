Quad Webb Is Not Here To Play By Anyone’s Rules

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Quad Webb has become synonymous with transformation, a reality TV star whose orbit transcends the television screen. As the young, charismatic presence of Married to Medicine, she has mastered the art of navigating chaos with charm, all while redefining the rules of success. In a genre often criticized for its performative drama, Quad strikes the perfect balance between delivering just enough theatrics to keep viewers hooked and grounding it all with a dose of unvarnished reality.

When we connected, Quad was candid, reflective, and, as always, unapologetically herself. She greeted me with the warmth of someone who knows how to bounce back after weathering life’s storms. At one point, we recited her infamous jingle, “Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got it!” And she does. From her humble beginnings in Memphis, Tennessee, to becoming a breakout star in reality television, Quad’s journey is rooted in resilience and reinvention. It’s a reminder that where you start doesn’t dictate where you’ll end up.

This season has been anything but quiet for Quad, though for her, it’s all been about forward motion. After closing the chapter on her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad’s focus has shifted to curating a life that’s both intentional and aspirational—including her romantic relationships. When her castmates speculated about how she ended up with a Rolls Royce from her new beau, Quad shut it down with confidence: “Why can’t a Black girl have that? If it was a woman of another persuasion, we wouldn’t question it.”

Quad’s candor about these inequities is more than a soundbite; it’s rooted in a larger reality. As a woman navigating fame, wealth, and romance, she’s acutely aware of the scrutiny that comes with her success. “There’s something about when it’s in you and not on you,” she says.

And when it comes to Married To Medicine, the road hasn’t been without its challenges. One moment this season (still to come) that left Quad particularly stunned was Dr. G’s blatant disrespect in front of her partner, King. But King wasted no time stepping in.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Phaedra Parks, Quad Webb — (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

While their relationship continues to strengthen, marriage isn’t at the forefront—at least not yet. Instead, the couple is focused on building their future family. “Right now, our first priority is a baby. It’s not on everyone’s traditional timeline, but that’s what we’re doing.” “We’ve begun the process for IVF, and we’re also working on the natural way,” she reveals, pausing mid-conversation to exchange a warm smile with King.

Her relationships with her castmates have also evolved. “Progressive, onward, and upward,” she said, describing the dynamic shift since last season’s fraught Napa trip. “That trip exposed everyone’s darker sides,” she admitted, “but this season, you’ll see corrective steps being taken, and I can appreciate that.” In a show built on tension and theatrics, Quad’s journey signals that growth and reconciliation are still possible.

Still, it wouldn’t be Quad without the sharp humor and quick wit fans have come to adore. She didn’t hold back when spilling some soon-to-come tea: Phaedra is on the outs with most of the group, and Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa are working toward a better space. “Will they ever be what they once were? No, but they’re working on getting to a better space.” And Toya’s baby shower for her new Birkin bag certainly didn’t land well, given the couple’s history of financial struggles. But, we’ll just have to stay tuned for that.

Quad’s ability to turn vulnerability into strength is a recurring theme. But Quad is acutely aware of the double standards she faces, both within the group and beyond. “There’s something about when it’s in you and not on you,” she says, reflecting on the criticisms often leveled against her. “If certain words came out of my mouth, life would be over.” It’s a stark acknowledgment of the heightened scrutiny she endures, but also a testament to her resilience. Time and again, she’s turned even the harshest critiques into moments of empowerment—not just for herself, but for the countless fans who look to her as a symbol of strength.

As the season unfolds, one thing is clear: Quad Webb isn’t playing by anyone’s rules but her own. Whether she’s redefining what it means to be a single, successful Black woman or navigating the pressures of the spotlight, she’s doing it all with a blend of ambition and authenticity. “I’ve learned to embrace the process,” she says, her voice steady with quiet confidence. “Because at the end of the day, I know exactly who I am.”