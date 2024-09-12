‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 9 Premieres October 6 On Bravo

Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

The wait is finally over—The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for its ninth season on Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. This season promises more shade, glamour, and drama as a few new faces join the group, while familiar friendships and rivalries take some unexpected turns.

The cast of season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

The announcement comes on the heels of the dramatic end to Season 8, which left fans speculating about the franchise’s future amid rising tensions and conflicts among the cast. This season, the show returns with some notable changes: former Housewives Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Nneka Ihim will not be returning, paving the way for fresh faces and new dynamics in Potomac.

However, returning to the Potomac spotlight are Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. They are joined by newcomers Stacey Rusch, a former QVC host juggling motherhood and divorce, and Keiarna Stewart, an ambitious entrepreneur navigating new dynamics within the group. Jacqueline Blake is back as a friend of the housewives, and Jassi Rideaux will also join as a friend of, both bringing their own mix of sass and surprises.

Dr. Wendy Osefo will return for season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

This season delves deep into the personal lives of the Potomac ladies. One of the major highlights of the upcoming season focuses on Osefo, who’s taking her influence beyond the classroom, and sits down for a special interview with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, marking a major milestone as she heads to the White House and embraces life’s next chapter.

Karen Huger will return for season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

Meanwhile, Huger faces a family crisis in the wake of a car accident and DUI charge, as the women press her for the truth behind the headlines.

Gizelle Bryant will return for season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

Bryant is on a mission to rebuild both her personal life and her rebranded wellness venture, GNA Fusion, in memory of her late father.

Ashley Darby will return for season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

Darby is diving headfirst into the dating pool while balancing co-parenting and her role as co-owner of GNA.

Mia Thornton will return for season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

All eyes will also be on Thornton, who we’re interested to see following the tumultuous season 8 reunion. She’s navigating a complex love life amid her divorce, and finds herself at odds with the group as trust issues rise to the surface.

Stacey Rush will make her debut in season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

New housewife Rusch is shaking things up as she grapples with the decision to date again while managing a relationship with her best friend who’s on a celibacy journey.

Kiearna Stewart will make her debut in season nine of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

Stewart, with her plate full of business ventures and a new skincare line, faces unexpected challenges when moving in with her partner, Gregory, tests their relationship.

With executive producer Andy Cohen and the team at Truly Original at the helm, Season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac promises no shortage of laughs, tears, and jaw-dropping moments. Tune in on October 6 to see how the ladies of Potomac turn up the heat and keep viewers on the edge of their seats!

Check out the new season trailer below: