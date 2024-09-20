 Hip Hop Caucus Rallies Black Voters With “Respect My Vote!” Campaign Ahead of Crucial 2024 Election

Getty Images

Today is National Black Voter Day, and the Hip Hop Caucus has officially kicked off its 2024 Respect My Vote! Campaign. The campaign aims to mobilize Black and brown communities ahead of one of the most crucial presidential elections in recent history.

The nonpartisan initiative, established in 2008, engages voters through digital, social, and streaming platforms. In addition to registering voters and encouraging them to participate in elections, the initiative also focuses on important issues that concern marginalized groups, such as the ecnonomy, climate change and environmental justice.

“For the past 16 years, Respect My Vote! has been dedicated to educating and mobilizing voters of color,” said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., President and CEO of Hip Hop Caucus. “We will continue to do this crucial work and help our communities decipher the evolving voter laws across the country. This election cycle is one of the most pivotal our country has ever faced, and we will do all we can to make voting accessible for all.”

This year’s campaign comes at a time of mounting urgency for voters of color, particularly in states where elections have been decided by narrow margins. The Hip Hop Caucus has set a goal to collect 50,000 voter pledges and register 25,000 new voters in battleground states like Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

One unique aspect of this year is its focus on returning citizens—people who have been incarcerated or have felony convictions and often wrongly believe they’ve ever lost their right to vote. The campaign provides resources to help returning citizens navigate the complex voting eligibility laws in their states. Many may be eligible to vote but not know it, and this initiative aims to change that, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard.

This year’s efforts are supported by a partnership with BET Media GroGroup’s VOTE initiative, which amplifies voter engagement across digital and social platforms. Hip Hop Caucus is also taking its message directly to the streets with a nationwide Respect My Vote! Tour, making stops in major cities like Atlanta, Detroit and New York to foster community conversations about voter rights and the importance of the upcoming election.

For a campaign thathat’sen going strong for over 15 years, the mission remains clear: respect the vote, and use it as a means for real, lasting change.