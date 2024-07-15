This Portrait Project Celebrates Black Women In Pennsylvania Politics And Aims To Inspire Women And Girls Everywhere

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquill/ Getty Images

An inspiring portrait project initiative started to celebrate the record number of women serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and aims to inspire women and girls everywhere. The “Dear Girl” Project, led by the state’s first woman speaker, aims to highlight the contributions and journeys of these trailblazing women.

“I have been a member of the House for nine years come August,” said Speaker Joanna E. McClinton. “When I came into the House, Pennsylvania was ranked towards the bottom nationally in terms of representation. This current session, in which I’ve been so blessed thanks to the support of my colleagues to become the first woman speaker, we have the largest number of women ever serving, interestingly enough, on both sides of the aisle.”

The speaker emphasized that the project, initially launched during Women’s History Month in March, aims to celebrate women’s achievements throughout the year. “People are not as appreciative or acknowledging how hard women are working, where we’re leading, and where we’re serving. So, I’d like to think that we don’t have to be confined to celebrating Women’s History Month,” she said.

The “Dear Girl” Project features each woman lawmaker in the caucus with a professional portrait and a heartfelt letter to their younger selves. The letters, rich with themes of self-confidence, resilience, faith, self-love, and self-care, offer inspiring insights and encouragement.

In total, 37 women participated in this project, with 11 members belonging to the PA Legislative Black Caucus. This diverse group includes Speaker McClinton herself, the state’s first woman and second African American House Speaker, and Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes, the first openly lesbian member of the PA General Assembly.

Some of the other women leaders in Pennsylvania politics who are featured include Rep. Carol Hill Evans, Rep. Carol Kazeem, Rep. Darisha Parker, Rep. Donna Bullock and Rep. Gina H. Curry.

“I didn’t see young Black women leading in politics as a child or as a young adult,” speaker McClinton explained. I’ve never had anybody pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, so when you were speaker, floor leader, and caucus chair,’ because there’s never been a woman to do them.”

The project aims to show young women and girls that they, too, can aspire to roles in public service. “We need to show our daughters, our nieces, for me, I’m an auntie and a godmother like they need to see us as young as they are, so that they start to think, oh, I don’t have to be confined to the regular professions. I can also play a role in public government; I can serve other people,” said

One unique aspect of the project is the inclusion of letters from the women to their younger selves. “As current women leaders, my confession is I’m not perfect, that I can get overwhelmed, and that I can have challenges,” the speaker said. “When we take a moment to write to our younger selves, we’re able to reflect on the journey that we’ve taken and how far we’ve come individually and collectively.”

The speaker also highlighted the importance of staying engaged in the political process, especially for black women voters. “My message to Black women voters is to not be dismayed, discouraged, or tired of fighting. Our vote has significant power. It changes circumstances, not permanently or instantly, but it does.”

Reflecting on the process of writing to her younger self, the speaker said, “To me, those are like the most challenging times in life because you’re so overwhelmed by what everyone else thinks. The world will never be able to say, you know, they’re 100% approving of you. But it doesn’t matter.”

This portrait project is set to highlight women’s achievements in Pennsylvania politics and inspire future generations to pursue leadership roles. As the speaker noted, “These are the women who are on the front lines, standing together, fighting for women of all colors, and putting our votes every time we have a chance to support initiatives that will help women.