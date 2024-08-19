U-Haul Is Handing Out $100 Checks As A Part Of A Data Breach—See If You Qualify

Moving truck parked in a shaded lot on a sunny day, with U-Haul branding, San Jose, California, August 3, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

U-Haul has agreed to settle a $5 million class action lawsuit after being accused of acting negligently with consumers’ personal data.

The settlement agreement could result in customers receiving paybacks of up to $100 per reports.

According to The Sun, the settlement is a measure to reap justice for California residents whose information was compromised in a data breach that took place in September 2022 or December 2023. The breaches resulted in consumer names and driver’s license landing in the hands of cyberattackers.

As a result, U-Haul customers can apply to quality for s payout around $100 or more.

The requirements state are the applicants must have resided in California between November 5, 2021, and April 5, 2022, or around December 5, 2023 – when the data breaches took place, per The Sun.



Qualified applicants can submit a claim until October 15.

U-Haul joins a slew of other companies embroiled in data breach class action suits that have resulted in settlement payouts. As previously reported by ESSENCE, Cash App and its parent company Block Inc. was named in a class action lawsuit that claims the two were “negligent and breached other obligations to users” in 2022 when a former employee accessed account data without permission. The case resulted in a $15 million settlement Block Inc. after the company was faced with repeated allegations of data breaches.

KTLA reported that Block Inc. said in a 2022 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would be providing roughly 8.2 million current and former users details.