Here's How To Prepare Your Purse For ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Guests attend ESSENCE Family Day™: The Block Party at The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™on July 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

What’s your purse packing style? Whether you’re a chic minimalist clutch-holding girlie or carry a bag big enough to make Erykah Badu raise a brow, organization can make all the difference, especially during summer travel.

A hefty, cluttered tote can quickly become a burden at ESSENCE Fest. With its jam-packed schedule of concerts, panels, and networking events, navigating large crowds and long walks with an overloaded bag adds unnecessary weight. Organizing essentials like your phone charger, sanitizer, and other necessities neatly in compartments or pouches is one of many ways to lighten your load.

For expert purse-packing wisdom, ESSENCE turned to professional organizer Kendra Littlejohn. Based in Memphis, her personalized approach helps clients conquer clutter in their homes, closets, and purses. Here are Kendra’s suggestions, in her own words, to help you pack light for the festival.

Efficient Packing with Stylish Totes: Organizing Essentials for ESSENCE Fest

Maintaining a well-organized purse for ESSENCE Fest takes thoughtful planning and preparation. It is not something you can undertake lightly. I prefer a tote for festivals to ensure I’m well-equipped. Although totes don’t always match the vibe, efficiency and practicality are the goals.

Neat and Tidy: Using Clear Pouches for Effective Organization

To effectively organize your purse or tote and prevent bulk, prioritize your essentials and compartmentalize. Also, consider compact travel-size and collapsible items over full-sized items. Using clear travel pouches will help maximize space and keep things neat.

Prioritizing Comfort and Essentials: Selecting Your Ideal Festival Bag

The key elements here are prioritizing capacity and comfortability. Choose a stylish bag that favors your look for the weekend, but make sure it has the capacity and comfort you need to feel relaxed all weekend. The size of the bag should be just large enough for your essentials (leave non-essentials at home) and a few goodies from the festival.

Put It in Your Purse: Essentials for Beating the Heat at ESSENCE Fest

Flaunting a classy jute tote will allow you to use small travel pouches to compartmentalize essentials like skin care, hair essentials, feminine care, COVID essentials, tech, snacks like gum and candy, and cards and cash. This will keep you organized throughout the day and prevent items from getting lost in the mix.

Kendra’ s Bonus Tips:

For a hassle-free experience, trust me by taking note to include these often-overlooked items in your purse or tote: a portable charger, a selfie stick or other content-capturing device, hair clips, a pair of backup shoes, soap sheets, pain meds, lip balm, and Kleenex. If you’re making efforts to expand your network, don’t forget your business cards!

