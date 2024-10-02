"It’s Time" — FIT's President Dr. Joyce Brown Talks Legacy-Making Following Her Decision To Step Away From The Institution After 26 Years

One of the most important things Dr. Joyce Brown says we should pay attention to is time.

The synergy of moments. Endings. Beginnings.

The revered leader in education recently decided to step down from her position as President at the Fashion Institute of Technology, a choice she says didn’t come lightly. But it’s the right one for this stage of her life, which is riddled with impressive firsts.

In 1998, Dr. Brown became the first female and first African American president of FIT. She created the DTech Lab and FIT Innovation Lab and most recently, created a new academic building — the first to be built on the campus in more than 40 years.

Now, she’s ready to take on new challenges as she faces down the last year of her presidential tenure at the Institute.

“I do have another year, and there are some things we’re working on that we will continue to work on, but I could stay here forever,” Dr. Brown tells ESSENCE. “I’ve got ideas. I’ve got plans of things we could do, but there comes a time when it just feels like it’s the right time. I always said I wouldn’t leave before we built the building, and the building is going to open before the end of the calendar year.”

Twenty six years ago, the school faced operational deficits in basic student services, and its teaching models were staid and there was no investment in faculty lines or professional development.

Since her employment, Dr. Brown has been dedicated to demonstrating the embodiment of innovation while centering learning. Although she’s not a teacher, her dedication to the advancement of her students is clear.

“I’m a facilitator,” she explains to ESSENCE. “I can create a nurturing environment for those who are so gifted as to be teachers.”

Among her many accomplishments over the near-three decade run, one of the most notable includes spearheading the Social Justice Center, an initiative that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion and creates opportunity and access for members of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community. Alongside that, she’s maintained a focus on sustainability and biodesign, two areas of importance for the future. Notably, Dr. Brown’s years encompassed unprecedented national and international upheaval, including the COVID-19 pandemic, refugee and immigration crises, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, and most recently, the widespread protests throughout New York City.

“Probably the biggest mistake any of us can make is to believe our work is done,” Dr. Brown tells ESSENCE. “My hope in what we’ve done through the Social Justice Center is to create a pathway for young people to take their talent to their next great opportunity.”

Along with the Center, during her tenure Dr. Brown created 33 new degree and credit certificate programs at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, both in-person and online, expanded degree programs in the areas of Computer Animation and Interactive Media, Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management, Fashion Design, Footwear and Accessories Design, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Toy Design. She also shaped a culture of flexible learning, built faculty ranks, added new programs and interdisciplinary minors, and raised the profile of liberal arts.

“Dr. Joyce Brown’s vision has transformed FIT, and her tenure has been one of the most significant periods of leadership in the college’s history,” said Board of Trustees Chair Robin Burns-McNeill. “Her commitment to technology, innovation, and DEI modernized the college, while also deepening its commitment to our mission and to graduate success. The college will have the benefit of her strong leadership over the next year as we embark on a search for the next visionary to become the president of FIT.”

Yes, Brown’s reputation is immaculate because of her commitment to transformational leadership style and commitment to excellence. But Brown says her success at FIT is really because of her kids.

“The students are incredible beings,” Dr. Brown tells ESSENCE. “They are always looking to the future, trying to make things faster, better, more stylish. I’ve spent the last two decades in awe of them because they honestly make my job that much easier.”

In her last year, she says her goals are just as ambitious as ever.

“Serving as FIT’s president has been my honor and privilege,” added Dr. Brown in a news release. “Much has been accomplished over the past two decades, including establishing FIT as a higher education community that is committed to inclusivity, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. I will spend the next year continuing to move the institution forward while working to find FIT’s next leader who will build on our strengths and take the college to even greater heights.”

As far as her next act? More of the same.

“I have the expertise that I can use to still be of service and feel like I’m fulfilling my purpose here on Earth and make a difference for young people. That won’t change. That’s what I’m here for.”