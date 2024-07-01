Alabama Man Denied Office After Winning Election Reaches Settlement To Become Town's First Black Mayor

Photo Michael Malcolm

Following nearly four years of legal battles, Patrick Braxton is about to become the first Black mayor of Newbern, AL. The town of 133 people has about 80% Black residents and hasn’t held an election for several decades.

As ESSENCE previously reported, when Braxton was first elected in 2020, he said that white town officials kept him from taking office because of his race. He filed a lawsuit to force the town to comply with the results of the election.

According to the settlement the parties reached on June 21, even though “a factual dispute exists regarding who has lawful authority to serve as mayor and town councilmembers,” the parties are now in agreement that “Braxton is the lawful mayor of Newbern, and he shall hold all the powers, privileges, duties…entrusted to the mayor of Newbern under Alabama state law.”

Once southern district of Alabama Judge Kristi K. DuBose approves the settlement, Braxton will be officially installed as mayor. In addition, the town has agreed to hold “regular municipal elections, which will happen openly and transparently, beginning in 2025. Until then, all current town council members will resign. An interim town council, composed of new people and members of the town council Braxton originally appointed, will help guide the town until it has elections,” reported The Guardian.

After the settlement goes into effect, Braxton will have 14 days “to submit names of residents to the Alabama governor he wants the state to appoint as town council members. If Alabama Governor Kay Ivey does not appoint people to fill the town council positions, Braxton must hold a special election on December 31, 2024.”

NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund (LDF) attorney Leah Wong, who represented Braxton, considers the settlement a win because now “the town will be able to move forward.”

“Most of the Black residents still recognized (Braxton) as mayor …” continued Wong. “It is a shame that he had to fight for his right to actually execute his duties for the last four years.”

LDF senior counsel Morenike Fajana echoed Wong’s sentiments, stating “It’s been four years that this has been ongoing and there have been different setbacks and challenges. But I feel like [Braxton] is appreciative of the fact that this is happening now and he is proud to have the opportunity to serve the town of Newbern.”

Braxton is looking forward to accomplishing what he set out to do when he ran for office, stating “Everybody is pleased and happy…They’re glad we can put this behind us and start moving forward and working for the town … The children, some of them don’t quite understand about everything, and then some of them are old enough to know this is a big deal for the community.”