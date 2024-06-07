 Meet Lilian Seenoi-Barr, A Former Kenyan Refugee Who Just Made History As The First Black Mayor Of Northern Ireland 

Liam McBurney – PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Lilian Seenoi-Barr made history this week when she became the first Black Mayor of Northern Ireland. On Monday night, she was installed as mayor of Derry City and Strabane at a special council meeting.

Ms. Seenoi-Barr, who arrived there 14 years ago as a refugee from Kenya, said it was an honor to become the first citizen. After being installed, Seenoi-Barr addressed the council chamber, thanking everyone who made the journey from Kenya for the “historic moment for Derry” acknowledging that their attendance “signifies the unity and shared pride between our communities,” BBC News reports.

“Many of you know that I am deeply proud of my Maasai heritage, rich with culture and tradition,” said Seenoi-Barr. “Growing up as one of 14 siblings in a Maasai village, I was nurtured in a home filled with love, unity, hard work and commitment to justice and freedom – values I carry forward into my service.”

“But my story, becoming both a Maasai woman and a Derry girl, began back in 2010 when I came to this city in search of safety and for a better life,” added Seenoi-Barr. “If you had told me then that I would be seated here today as the mayor of the north’s second city, I don’t think I, or anybody in my family would have believed you…Since I arrived Derry has embraced me, it has granted me a family, a community and now the honour of serving as your first citizen.”

The 42-year-old is no stranger to breaking barriers—just last year, She made headlines for the remarkable accomplishment of becoming the first Black woman to become an elected member of the “public office in Northern Ireland” as a councilor.

But not everyone has been happy with this development and unfortunately, since the mayoral announcement, Seenoi-Barr confessed to being the subject of “racist abuse and death threats. But she said that while the threats have been hurtful, she has also had enormous support across the island from community organizations and politicians who have stood in solidarity,” RTE, Ireland’s National Public Service Media reports.

“Of course there are some in recent weeks who have seen this history making moment as a threat and it is no secret that it has provoked anti immigrant sentiments,” countered Seenoi-Barr. “That has been a reminder of the issues we face as a community, but I know that those sentiments find no home in Derry and they were not reflected by most people in our city and district.”

“Instead, since I was appointed, I have witnessed the warmth and kindness of the Derry that I know and love with all my heart. The Ireland that I know and the Derry where I have built my home is a welcoming and generous place where everyone, regardless of their background, can thrive,” stated Seenoi-Barr. “My appointment is a sign of celebration of difference, of a changing Northern Ireland, one where the binaries of the past are breaking down. We are no longer just green and orange, and we have a chance to make new choices and build a new united community.”

“I will not be deterred from working as hard as I can for my entire community. I will be a mayor for everyone, one who will be accessible and one who will lead with hope…The significance of this moment is not lost on me. This role presents an opportunity of a lifetime and I will approach it with the utmost seriousness and dedication,” the new mayor stated.

During her tenure as Mayor, Seenoi-Barr has said she will work to eradicate “poverty, attract investment and support young people to achieve their full potential, create jobs and advocate for quality affordable housing.”