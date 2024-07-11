EFOC 2024: Native Land Pod Hosts Confront Conservative Attacks On Black Women At Global Black Economic Forum

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: (L-R) Tiffany Cross, Crystal Mason, Andrew Gillum, Jasmine Crockett and Angela Rye speak during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Native Land Pod hosts Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum brought their acclaimed podcast to the Global Black Economic Forum stage for a powerful and emotional conversation, “The Politics of the Attacks on Black Women.” These hosts and their guests, Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett and activist Crystal Mason, have all been targets of conservative hatred directed at them via the law, the media, or both.

You might know Rep. Crockett from her now-viral epic clap back to Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s disrespectful comments on her appearance during a House Oversight Committee hearing in May. Crystal Mason’s story is just as viral: she was formerly incarcerated, and after serving her time, she wanted to exercise what she thought was her right to vote.

She voted using a provisional ballot in November 2016, was arrested a few months later and then convicted even though her vote was not counted and never left the polling place. Mason’s conviction was appealed and overturned in March of this year, but the District Attorney in her Texas county is still trying to imprison her.

Mason’s story is a prime example of what the panelists want us to remember: that voting is how we shut down racist attacks. “In order to change the situation I’m in, you gotta go vote,” asserted Mason. “Everyone that had to do with my situation – the DA, prosecutor – they are all elected officials.”

The panel didn’t shy away from discussing voter apathy, especially in our families and communities. When Rye asked the audience how many people have someone in their family who isn’t planning to vote, about 50% raised their hands. Her question opened up a conversation about the impact each person can make by canvassing in their community, helping register voters, or bringing folks to their polling places on Election Day.

Rep. Crockett encouraged the audience to talk about voting with their friends and family in the group chat because personal conversations are often more influential than politicians’ speeches. “Our Black job in November is to vote,” she stressed, referencing former President Trump’s recent racist debate comments.

Gillum also recounted his experience as a victim and survivor of conservative attacks that kept him from becoming the Governor of Florida in 2018. He noted that he lost his election by less than one percent. “Family members have the greatest impact of turning out voters to the polls. Make it your job to arrive with five,” he said, emphasizing that we have to make sure everyone in our community is voting.

They also addressed the narrative about Black people voting for Trump and the lack of clarity about how Biden has helped Black communities and our country at large. Rep. Crockett polled the audience to see who had student loans forgiven. About one-fifth of the audience raised their hands and shared their loan amounts, all above $100,000. Rep. Crockett pushed the audience to share these tangible benefits with our loved ones who may be unsure about voting.

Rye explained how the conservatives have been planning for years, if not decades, to completely dismantle our rights and that they are making it clear in Project 2025. The panel all agreed that voting is how we build power and build a defense from the onslaught of political attacks against Black women and our communities.

Cross asked, “When they write this chapter of civil rights history, what will they write about you?