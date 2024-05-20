Rep.Jasmine Crockett Launches 'Clapback Collection' Merchandise After Heated Exchange At Congressional Hearing

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has announced the launch of a line of “Clapback Collection” merchandise following a heated exchange she had with Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House hearing last week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Democratic Congresswoman announced her new venture, selling merchandise that will feature “various swag that includes random things” she said.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

The first item previewed was a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body,” a comment Crockett made during a House Oversight Committee hearing last week, seemingly directed at Greene after she made remarks about Crockett’s appearance. Crockett explained that the proceeds from the collection would support Democratic efforts to maintain control of the House.

The confrontation between Crockett and Greene occurred during a Thursday hearing when Greene commented on Crockett’s appearance, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

This remark led to a series of exchanges between the two. Crockett responded by posing a hypothetical questioning congressional protocol in a pointed manner, highlighting the inappropriateness of Greene’s comment.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer (R-Ky.). “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

On Sunday, in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crockett defended her response, asserting that she does not regret her words. “I don’t because here’s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected,” she said.

Crockett further elaborated on her perspective to The Hill, where she labeled Greene’s comments as “absolutely” racist. She noted that Greene has not made similar remarks about the physical appearances of her white colleagues.