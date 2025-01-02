At Least 15 Killed, Dozens Hurt After Driver Rams Truck Into Bourbon Street Crowd In New Orleans

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On New Year’s Day, chaos erupted on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. The truck reportedly had a black ISIS flag attached to its rear bumper, and the FBI is now investigating the attack as an act of terrorism, CBS news reports.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar from Texas, was killed in a shootout with police after the attack. According to President Biden, who addressed the nation on Wednesday evening, Jabbar had posted videos online just hours before the incident. In those videos, he voiced support for ISIS and expressed a desire to kill. Calling the attack “despicable” and “heinous,” Biden offered condolences to the victims and their families.

This undated and unlocated handout image released by the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a photo of deceased New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Officials say the vehicle—a rented electric Ford pickup truck—was secured by Jabbar in Houston on December 30, just days before he made his way to New Orleans. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick confirmed these details via social media.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick explained that Jabbar, who reportedly served in the US military, maneuvered around barricades and drove onto the crowded sidewalks of Bourbon Street. “He was trying to run over as many people as he could,” she said during a press conference. Despite officers and barriers in place, Jabbar found a way through.

The chaos didn’t end there. Jabbar exited the truck and began firing at responding officers before being fatally shot. Two officers were struck during the exchange but are now in stable condition.

FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan noted that evidence suggests Jabbar may not have acted alone. Weapons, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other suspicious materials were found in his truck. Additionally, at least one other IED was discovered and safely detonated in the French Quarter. Duncan emphasized that investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if anyone else was involved in placing the explosives.

“There’s a range of suspects we’re looking into,” Duncan said. “We’re not ruling anything out at this stage.”

Authorities carried out a sweep of the area, using a grid system to search for any additional explosives or suspicious items and no more IEDs were found, but the FBI continues to urge the public to remain alert and report anything unusual.

Investigators are also probing an Airbnb in the St. Roch neighborhood where Jabbar had been staying. That property caught fire during the investigation, and officials are still determining the cause.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the attack “a horrific act of violence,” urging residents to avoid the area. “My wife and I are praying for the victims and the first responders who risked their lives to protect others,” he said.

As of now, 15 lives have been lost, and autopsies are ongoing. “Once we complete the autopsies and speak with the victims’ families, we will release their identities,” said New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna.

This is an ongoing investigation.