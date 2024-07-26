Barack And Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President: 'This Is Going To Be Historic.'

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In a departure from traditional political endorsements, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama lent their support to Vice President Kamala Harris in a 55-second video released by the Harris campaign on Friday. The clip, which captures a candid phone conversation between the Obamas and Harris, marks a significant moment in the 2024 presidential race.

The video opens with Harris backstage at an event, preparing to leave for her motorcade. She answers the call on speakerphone, greeted warmly by Michelle Obama, who says, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Obama follows, saying, “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” Harris visibly touched, responds, “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me…. We’re going to have some fun with this.”

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

The endorsement, coming several days after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential race on July 21, dispels any lingering doubts about Harris’s support from the Democratic party’s most influential figures.

Speculation about the Obamas’ support had arisen in the wake of the endorsement of other leading Democratic figures and the swift rise of Harris’s campaign. However, all of those questions can now be put to rest.

The Harris campaign has already experienced a remarkable surge since Biden’s withdrawal, raising $81 million in the first 24 hours, with 500,000 new donors contributing. Polls also show that Harris narrowed the gap with former President Donald Trump, trailing by just one point in the latest New York Times average.