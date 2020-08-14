When you’ve been through a storm in your life, the happiness waiting for you on the other side is something truly worthy of celebrating.

That’s why we were overjoyed to see reality star and entrepreneur Angela Simmons smiling ear to ear as she went public in her new relationship with boxer Daniel Jacob. We love seeing our girl get back in the ring and give love another shot!

We were also happy to close out the week with Trey Songz, who gave us a Black love anthem when we needed it most. His new video for “Circles” is an unapologetic anthem celebrating the strength and resilience of Black love, and when asked by a troll why we can’t celebrate “all love,” your boy had an epic comeback.

