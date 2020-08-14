When you’ve been through a storm in your life, the happiness waiting for you on the other side is something truly worthy of celebrating.
That’s why we were overjoyed to see reality star and entrepreneur Angela Simmons smiling ear to ear as she went public in her new relationship with boxer Daniel Jacob. We love seeing our girl get back in the ring and give love another shot!
We were also happy to close out the week with Trey Songz, who gave us a Black love anthem when we needed it most. His new video for “Circles” is an unapologetic anthem celebrating the strength and resilience of Black love, and when asked by a troll why we can’t celebrate “all love,” your boy had an epic comeback.
Angela SImmons And Daniel Jacobs
The secret is out! The reality star and professional boxer announced that they are dating by posting some cute Instagram photos together, including some from a wedding they attended. Happy looks good on you, Ms. Simmons!
Ciara
The singer dropped her music video for "Rooted" which starred her two kids Future and Sienna and was shot two days before giving birth to her third child Win. Her husband, NFL Russell Wilson congratulated her on a job well done.
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard
This adorable family came together for their eldest daughter Cali's second birthday. How cute is this beach-themed setup?
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker
The "Greenleaf" actress and her husband Tommicus Walker hosted a virtual baby shower over the weekend as they get ready to welcome a baby boy to the family.
Magic And Cookie Johnson
Celebrations look a lot different this year in light of COVID-19. The Johnsons are known to do birthdays big. However this year, Cookie kept it lowkey and celebrated Magic's 61st birthday with a throwback post from his star-studded 60th birthday party. "I wish you a super year ahead, full of good health, joy, and God’s beautiful grace," Cookie wrote. "You have been my great love for over 40 plus yrs and I cherish every moment with you."
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
The beautiful Mrs. Elba recently spoke to People about surviving coronavirus with her husband. She admits to fearing that "it was the end" when she learned of her husband's diagnosis. Dhowre Elba says she decided to be with her husband instead of quarantining away from him, which ultimately led to her contracting coronavirus as well. Thankfully, the Elbas have recovered and are doing well."Having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease on life," she told the magazine.
Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe
These lovebirds made a great escape to Turks and Caicos and looked amazing while doing it.
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple opened an Atlanta steakhouse named after their eight-month-old daughter Blaze. Read all about it here.
Trey Songz
The singer's new video for the song "Circles" is a tender dedication to the strength and resilience of Black love. When asked why we can't celebrate "all love" by an Instagram troll, the crooner delivered a classy clapback that made us proud.