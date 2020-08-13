Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have expanded their empire once again. This time, their 8-month-old daughter Blaze is the inspiration!

Tucker revealed on Instagram that the family is expanding their footprint in the Atlanta restaurant scene with the opening of Blaze Steak & Seafood. The new restaurant, he says, is not only a tribute to baby Blaze but is also intentionally bringing quality dining to a predominately Black neighborhood in Atlanta.

“I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don’t have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area),” Todd says under a photo of the restaurant marquee on Instagram. “But I’m not asking anymore! I will build what we want and what we need in our communities! They better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store!”

This new venture has been a passion project for Tucker in particular, who gave a tour of the new restaurant’s construction process on his YouTube page. “This is southwest Atlanta. This is where the who’s who of Atlanta grew up, lived, came from, part of; they’re still a part of the neighborhood and part of the community,” says Tucker. “We’re part of the community, we live in the community, and it’s such a blessing to be able to open up something on this side of town. It’s gonna be dope.”

Burruss and Tucker were already making a killing with their chain of Old Lady Gang restaurants, which has now expanded to three different locations in the Atlanta area including the State Farm Arena. In addition to baby Blaze, the couple shares a four-year-old son named Ace. Their beautiful blended family also includes Burruss’s 17-year-old Riley and Tucker’s 23-year-old daughter Kaela Tucker.