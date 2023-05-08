Meet Xi Lei! ‘P-Valley’ Stars Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Introduce Their Adorable Son  

Prince Williams/Wireimage

We recently informed you that Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts took a baecation to Bermuda. While they were there, the gorgeous couple decided to share a video of their son, whose name is Xi Lei Lepley.

Watts shared an exclusive first look of her baby boy with The Shade Room as he kicked back and watched cartoons.

Commenters gushed about how cute baby Lepley is as he made his debut on social media. The only other footage we’ve gotten is a view of her son’s nursery, which Watts shared in September 2022, and of him bundled up with his parents.

The P-Valley actors shared they were expecting in May 2022 through a creative video that reenacted a scene from The Notebook. At the end of the video, the actress, entrepreneur and model revealed her bump.

When their son was born in October 2022, they broke the news by sharing a picture-perfect family photo with their son.

Watts is a first-time mom, while Lepley has two children from a previous relationship. Before giving birth, her man gifted her with a push present, a custom Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, which contributed to her having what she described as an enjoyable pregnancy.

“This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze. I Love You Man, My Dawg 4L!!! Energyyyyy Baby, you did that!! #PushPresent,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

The couple, and parents, have been dating since 2021 after meeting on the set of P-Valley and have been going strong ever since.