Loading the player…

Congratulations are in order for actor Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts. In the cutest Instagram video, the actor and the Instagram personality/actress/entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The P-Valley stars (she is joining Season 2) reenacted a scene from The Notebook and sprinkled some melanin on top. It starts with them professing their love for one another and then driving off in a convertible to the sounds of “Zoom” by The Commodores. Once the car stops, Watts hops out in a two-piece crop top and skirt, her beau opening the door for her to exit the vehicle. As she turns, she reveals her baby bump.

The stunning pair started dating in the summer of 2021. Apparently, they met one other on the set of P-Valley while shooting Season 2.

Shortly before this pregnancy announcement, Watts revealed that they were moving in together, which left fans speculating that a bundle of joy was on the way.

Although this is her first child, Lepley has two children from a previous relationship with his rumored ex-fiancée and talent agent April King.

Over the past year, Watts and Lepley have kept the Instagram community thoroughly engaged with humorous TikTok videos, sexy red carpet appearances, and vacation antics. In a birthday tribute Watts dedicated to Lepley in March, she called him the “love of her life” and revealed their matching tattoos.

All that to say, now we feel like we’re having a baby too. Congratulations to the couple! We’re hoping they enjoy all the blessings babies and the journey to birthing them can bring.

Loading the player...