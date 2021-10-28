‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley Is Off The Market, Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

Peter Forest/Getty Images for OWN

P-Valley star Tyler Lepley just went Instagram official with his girlfriend, and while our hearts are a tad broken, we love Black love!

The actor, also formerly from the OWN hit The Haves and the Have Nots, took to the ‘gram to make it known that he’s dating model Miracle Watts. There were rumors for months that the two were dating, but now it’s been confirmed. Both parties shared an image of themselves sitting together in a lounge on Wednesday (Oct. 27). She shared the photo with the caption, “6.14.21 🖤”

Watts was most recently linked to Diddy, and Lepley claimed last year that he was off the market and had been quarantining with his girlfriend at the time, rumored to be an entertainment agent named April King. But in the summer, rumors began to swirl after Watts started posting pictures of him (or make that his arm) in her IntsaStories. Watts and Lepley could have possibly connected through P-Valley. She’s set to appear in Season 2, and he of course plays Diamond, the quiet yet intense bouncer at The Pynk. The role garnered him plenty of attention from women fans in Season 1, including singer Lizzo.

But Watts is the lucky lady getting all of his attention these days. She’s also getting the benefit of his very random but useful skills — like the ability to put on her eyelashes and do it well.

Get you a man who can be rugged and help with your makeup!

They clearly hit it off well off-screen, but you can check out how they do as co-stars when Season 2 of P-Valley premieres next year.