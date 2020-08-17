If you’ve been watching Starz’s new strip club drama P-Valley, you’ve probably had eyes for Tyler Lepley who plays Diamond – the Pynk’s tough-as-nails bouncer that ladies just can’t get enough of.
The half Italian, half Jamaican actor was first discovered in a boxing gym three months after moving to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. After securing a number of roles in projects like Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots and 90210, Lepley was cast in P-Valley in 2019 and our Sunday nights are better off for it.
Since P-Valley doesn’t return until August 30th, we’re supplying you with an extra dose of Diamond to hold you over. Scroll through the gallery to get to know Lepley and see why he’s our current obsession.
On His Grind
There's a lot more to this 33-year-old Philadelphia native than meets the eye.
A Different Path
Man On The Scene
Yes, you've definitely seen this handsome face on your screen before. Lepley also played Benny in Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. In this role, Lepley plays the hard-working and family-oriented son of maid Hanna who will go to war for his family.
Welcome To The Pynk
In March 2019, Lepley was cast as a series regular in P-Valley. He and his castmates have been inseparable ever since.
Gang's All Here
In the five months they spent filming, Lepley says the P-Valley cast and crew have become one big family.
One of One
In a 2015 interview with ESSENCE, Lepley revealed that he's an only child, which makes his commitment to family even stronger. “My parents are my mom, dad, brother and sister all in one," he said. "I love them with every ounce of my being and would not be where I am today if I didn’t have them as a support system.”
The Ultimate Hustler
In case you weren't aware, acting isn't this stud's only passion. He's also on the grind to make a name for himself as a rapper, and we think he's got the chops to make it big. Click here for his latest video "TRUE."
Fine & Fit
Lepley's fitness background has come in handy for his new role on P-Valley. In order to keep his body in peak shape (and keep the rowdy guests at the Pynk in line) the actor hit the gym four times a week at minimum. Clearly, the hard work is paying off.
The Ultimate Gentleman
As if there weren't enough reasons to love him, Lepley is also the ultimate gentleman! In a recent interview with XO Necole, the actor scoffed at the idea of splitting the bill on the first date. "Call me old school if you want, but I'm going to take care of it," he says.
Taken And Loving It
Sorry ladies - this one's off the market. Though he's kept his love life private, the actor confirmed back in July that he has a girlfriend who he's been quarantined with during the shelter-in-place order. "I love her and I'm happy right now," he said of his relationship. Though he didn't disclose the identity of his girlfriend, he says she's also in the entertainment industry.