If you’ve been watching Starz’s new strip club drama P-Valley, you’ve probably had eyes for Tyler Lepley who plays Diamond – the Pynk’s tough-as-nails bouncer that ladies just can’t get enough of.

The half Italian, half Jamaican actor was first discovered in a boxing gym three months after moving to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. After securing a number of roles in projects like Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots and 90210, Lepley was cast in P-Valley in 2019 and our Sunday nights are better off for it.

Since P-Valley doesn’t return until August 30th, we’re supplying you with an extra dose of Diamond to hold you over. Scroll through the gallery to get to know Lepley and see why he’s our current obsession.