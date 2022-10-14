Photo: Getty

P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts are the newest parents on the block. The celeb couple has officially announced the birth of their baby boy, Xi Leì Lepley. Miracle posted a picture of the family of three on social media with the caption “My Kings”

In August, Watts shared that this has been an enjoyable pregnancy thanks to her partner and the father of her child. She also shared the push gift her man got her, which was a custom Mercedes-Benz G Wagon. “This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze. I Love You Man, My Dawg 4L!!! Energyyyyy Baby, you did that!! #PushPresent,” she wrote.

This September, the entrepreneur and new mom showed her son’s nursery in an Instagram video – many speculating that her due date was near.

The actors began dating in July 2021 and have easily dominated the #couplegoals hashtag as a result of their seemingly fun and affectionate relationship. They met on the set of P-Valley while shooting Season 2, and announced they were pregnant in a creative reveal video on Instagram in May this year.

On July 7, 2021, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and Watts shared she is “madly” and “deeply” in love with her boyfriend.