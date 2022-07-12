In cute, creative baby shower news, P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts recently celebrated the baby they have on the way with a rodeo themed baby shower.

Dressed as a Prada and leather adorned cowboy and cowgirl (cowboy hats included), the two enjoyed good food, good music and even better company as they honored their bundle of joy with loved ones. If you’re wondering what may have inspired this theme, Watts is from Houston, Texas.

“We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you every one for showing up for us.”

We can’t get enough of the decor for the party, which included bandanas, hay stacks, “watering hole” signs, Southern-inspired food and more. The event took place in a gorgeous rustic venue with chandeliers all over the place and a massive “Oh Baby” sign with multicolored balloons surrounding it.

As previously mentioned, word on the curb is that the couple met on the set of Season 2 of their Starz hit (she plays bartender Big Bone, he’s of course Diamond, the Pynk’s former embattled security guard). In a recent interview with SHEEN in June, he shared what he admires most about her.

“I love when she shares her drive, her ambition, what she wants to do in life,” he said. An added bonus? “She can throw down a little something! I don’t know if y’all know, she can cook.”

These two are beautiful together, so you know their baby is going to be gorgeous! Congratulations to the pair on their little one — and their love.