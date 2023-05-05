Actor Tyler Lepley and his girlfriend, actress and model Miracle Watts, recently went on vacation, or make that “baecation,” and are enjoying some alone time as new parents.

“Just enjoying life with my Bestfriend,” the beauty wrote in an Instagram caption. The images were taken on a pristine beach in Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda.

Lepley, 36, showed his girl some love in the comments too.

“In the middle of the world w my girl ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

The couple, who met on the set of P-Valley while filming Season 2, announced they were having their first child together in May 2022 after almost a year of dating. Watts has been open about the difficulties she faced adapting to her postpartum body. In October 2022, shortly after giving birth, she shared an Instagram picture of her post-baby body with followers and began the caption saying she almost didn’t post the picture, but somebody had to “keep it real.”

“Not every woman snaps back without hard work. This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories). I just wouldn’t feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today. I’m not perfect neither is my body, I’m a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me!!!” she wrote.

Her man also supports this message. When the new mom hit six months postpartum, Lepley shared a video on Instagram praising the mother of his child and affirming her post-baby body. Watts was apparently having an emotional moment and needed some affirming from her partner.

“First of all, today is wifey appreciation day. Give them a little 360, girl. We talkin’ about the most beautiful girl in the world,” he said in an Instagram video.

“Six months postpartum, bounced back like we ain’t even dropped that little boy, what’s up?” he said.

Lepley concluded by thanking his lady for being a vessel that brought their son to life. “The sacrifice you made for our son will never cease to amaze me. Look how beautiful my baby is! Six months postpartum.”

Lepley also knows how to appreciate his own fine frame, showing it off in the water in Bermuda.

The two have been enjoying the sun and sand (and some good eating per Watts’ Instagram Stories), along with each other’s company. It seems that they might be on a cruise ship, so perhaps Bermuda is not their only stop. One thing’s for certain though: They are having a good time and we love to see it.