The Black Girl’s Guide To Bermuda

Looking for an off-the-path destination with breathtaking beaches, pastel colored buildings, pink sand beaches, snorkeling among vibrant reefs rich with marine life, and world-class cuisine? Yes, such a perfect place exists, and it’s Bermuda.

While many are unfamiliar with just how delightful the island is, what makes it even more idyllic is the fact that it is only miles off the coast of the Carolinas and less than two hours away by plane. The best part: thanks to its sub-tropical climate, Bermuda weather is generally mild year-round so there’s never a bad time to visit (yes, even in the winter!).

We’re not the only fans either. Bermuda has grown in popularity and appeal over the years largely in part because it was the location of the 2017 America’s Cup. The high-profile sailing regatta provided incentive for new hotels to open and old hotels to spruce themselves up, and even has attracted some of our favorite celebs such as Issa Rae, Terrence J, La La Anthony, Lance Gross and more.

If you’re traveling with your family, your friends, or your special someone, a Bermuda vacation offers no shortage of unforgettable things to see, do or drink (editors tip: Get the Dark & Stormy or Rum Swizzle). Here’s the official Black girls guide to a perfect trip to Bermuda.

Getting There

Bermuda reopened for tourism on July 1st and is currently accepting tourists arriving by air from all countries, as long as they adhere to health protocols set out by the local government, which include bringing a certified negative COVID-19 PCR test (even if you’re vaccinated). Getting there is easy (and quick) thanks to direct flights from east coast cities such as New York and Atlanta. The flight, which is just around two hours into the new L. F. Wade International Airport, which has a brand-new $400 million terminal that opened in December.

Eat

Harry’s

Just in the heart of downtown Hamilton, timeless elegance awaits at the edge of the Waterfront Complex on Hamilton Harbour. This upscale, sophisticated restaurant is one of the best in Bermuda for steak lovers, but really and truly, you’ll love everything on the menu.

1609 at The Hamilton Princess

What’s dinner without a view? Thankfully in Bermuda, there are plenty of options to dine with beautiful views, but there’s something about the sunsets at 1609 that make it all the more special. Not to mention, it’s the best place to watch sailboats cruise into Hamilton Harbour, or head to for dinner after a long day on the way. The marina-front bar and restaurant takes its name, 1609, from the year that the Sea Venture shipwrecked on Bermuda’s shores and the first colony was born. The fish tacos are a favorite, though you can’t go wrong with everything!

Play

K&S Watersports

Rated one of the best motorsport companies in Bermuda, no trip to the island is complete without a day spent in its crystal-clear waters. K.S. WaterSports offers a variety of watersports adventures for every type of water thrill seeker including jet ski tours to discover shipwrecked ruins, parasailing and eco tours, as well as snorkelling adventures.

Long Story Short

One thing we love is a Black woman about her business. Not only does its owner Kristin White give one the best biking, history and architecture walking tours in town, her small but mighty bookshop carries a large selection of Black-owned books, candles, custom-made hula hoops and internationally sourced items.

African Diaspora Heritage Trail

If there’s one thing Black girls are going to do, it’s going to learn about diaspora history. And because Bermuda’s population is made up of 60% by people whose ancestry can be traced from the West Indies and West Africa, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn the unique history of the island. Along the African Diaspora Heritage Trail, you’ll learn about “our” brothers and sisters — through stories of the enslaved people in Bermuda before emancipation, museum exhibits and monuments spread across the island.

While located inside of a hotel, there’s something to be said for spending the day exploring the Hamilton Princess’ public art collection. No exaggeration — it’s worthy of MoMA-level hype, and features pieces by Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Nelson Mandela, Banksy and Philippe Decrauzat.

Stay

Affectionately known as the “Pink Palace,” Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club, has been regarded as the gem of Bermuda since 1885. Thanks to a $100 million revamp, the 133-year-old Hamilton Princess & Beach Club (doubles from $379), a grand pink-and-white building in the heart of the capital, Hamilton, now doubles as a contemporary art museum. At Hamilton Princess, guests can soak up the sun at the hotel’s private Beach Club, tour the hotel’s extensive contemporary art collection, dine at top-rated restaurants or take a quick walk to downtown Hamilton – Bermuda’s premier shopping, dining, and nightlife scene.