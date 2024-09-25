Trina McGee Miscarries After Getting Pregnant At 54

Getty

In June, Boy Meets World star Trina McGee shocked the world when she announced she was pregnant at 54. The actress recently shared the devastating news that she experienced a miscarriage.

McGee opened up about the loss of her child during a sit-down interview on The Tamron Hall Show.

“I did lose the baby. It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why,” she said. “I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time.”

The actress, who is now 55, also added that while she’s thankful for the experience, the aftermath of the miscarriage is poignant, bringing up feelings of deep sadness.

“You know, It’s just kind of hard to get out of bed,” she said.

She continued, “There’s so many things that come when you really want a family, and you want your family to be complete, there are so many dreams that you have … it was very hard to face the fact that that’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

This baby would have been the first with McGee’s husband, Marcello Thedford, whom she married in 2008. That said, the actress does have three adult children, two of which she had with her ex-husband, actor Courtland Davis. The former couple split in 2001.

In the recent interview, McGee admitted that he’s unsure whether she wants to try for another child.

“Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again,” she said. “The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God.”

When McGee announced her pregnancy in June, she also requested fans send well wishes and prayers.

“At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery,” she wrote in a post earlier this year.