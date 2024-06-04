Boy Meets World's Star, Trina McGee Is Pregnant At 54!

Getty

Surprisingly, Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee is expecting a baby at 54 years old. On Monday, June 3, she announced that she was expecting her fourth child. “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote in the post, with the song “Baby Love” by The Supremes playing in the background. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.” McGee added in the caption that she would “sign off social media for a bit,” telling her followers and fans: “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

McGee is best known for her role as Angela Moore, Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) love interest, from 1997 to 2000. She’s a mom to three kids, two of which she shares with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and another from a previous relationship.

According to her Instagram Stories, McGee is on vacation at Malacate Beach, Belize, enjoying the scenery with her family. While she was on vacation, her fans began to notice her baby bump because of the cropped halter top she was sporting. “The bump! 😍” One fan wrote in the comments, and McGee replied, “YUP.”

McGee is private primarily about her personal life, but she does give some insight into her marriage on Instagram. There, she also recently revealed that she was pregnant with her third child while filming Boy Meets World. In the April 2023 post, showing stills from an episode of the show that shows her barely visible baby bump, she wrote, “That time I played a teenager, but in reality I was six months pregnant…”

She’s been married to actor/producer/director Marcello Thedford for 16 years. They met 28 years ago in Rome while shooting Sylvester Stallone’s action-thriller movie Daylight. McGee has also appeared in classic 90s sitcoms like Martin, Family Matters, and The Sinbad Show. We wish her and her family the best and a safe pregnancy.