Eve Revealed She Experienced An Ectopic Pregnancy While Filming Her Sitcom In 2006

Eve

Rapper Eve’s new memoir, Who’s That Girl?, will be released on Sept. 17. To promote the book, the artist recently spoke with PEOPLE and discussed her journey to motherhood. While Eve often shares that her journey to motherhood wasn’t the easiest due to endometriosis and fibroids, the rapper recently revealed she had an ectopic pregnancy while filming her Eve television series in 2006.

“You question yourself, your body, the universe, God, so many things,” she said to PEOPLE. “I told my husband [about the miscarriage] when we got close, but never spoke about it in public, not even [while I was hosting] The Talk.”

The mother of one went into more detail about the loss in her memoir, explaining that she found out about her 2006 pregnancy while on set. An ectopic pregnancy happens when a pregnancy takes place outside of your uterus–usually in the fallopian tube.

“I had to have emergency surgery and stop filming the show for two weeks. I don’t know why I lied to everyone on set and said that my appendix had ruptured, really. Maybe because I was lying to myself. If I faced losing my baby, then I didn’t know if two weeks would be enough emotional healing time. In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set,” the memoir documents.

Eve also shared that post-surgery, she lost noticeable amounts of weight and spent years in denial.

“For years, I never grieved losing my first baby. I didn’t know how to, but I eventually learned. I had to speak to that baby and acknowledge their existence. I had to forgive myself and know that what had happened wasn’t my fault, that I deserved to be a mother, and that I was ready to bring a baby into this world down here.”

Although the Love is Blind rapper hasn’t had the smoothest journey to motherhood, she did have her rainbow baby in the end. In 2022, the TV host gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. The 45-year-old is focused on giving her son, Wilde, the childhood she didn’t have with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, and seems to be off to a great start.

“His life is so far removed from how I grew up — which is what we all strive for.”