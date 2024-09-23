Tia Mowry Says She And Twin Sister Tamera Are Aren’t As Close Anymore

Getty

Tia Mowry is back on reality television, giving fans a deep dive into this current chapter of her life. A clip from her new reality series on We TV, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, is now circulating on social media. While Mowry was emotional about her divorce from Cory Hardrict in April 2023, she mentioned that she’s no longer close with her sister, Tamera Mowry.

“Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce,” Tia said in the first-look teaser released Sept. 20. “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.”

🎉 The countdown is officially on! Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres on October 4th on @WEtv and I’m feeling all the feels—excited, nervous, and ready to embrace this new chapter! 😅✨ Can’t wait to take you all on this journey with me. 💛 pic.twitter.com/1tratWOnGx — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) September 19, 2024

The 46-year-old continued, “But that’s just not where we are right now.” Fans began speculating about why the sisters weren’t close anymore, and many narratives circulated online. While neither of the twins has publicly addressed the online chatter, fans are trying to piece things together through Tamara’s recent interview.

Tamera was recently asked about her twin’s new reality television show by Entertainment Tonight at an event, to which she replied she knew nothing about it.

“Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia,” the Sister, Sister star told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

When the ET reporter mentioned Tia’s upcoming show, Tamera said, “Uh, I know. I didn’t know until I found out with the rest of the world!” while smirking and playfully rolling her eyes.

When asked whether she’d be appearing in the show, Tamera said that wouldn’t be the case.

“Uh, she didn’t ask me. So I take that as, no! No, she’s like, this is my story, and you know, I can only respect that,” the former The Real TV personality said.

She also added that she and her husband, Adam Housley, have not been hooking Tia up on dates since getting divorced. “I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now … and I can only respect that,” Tamera said. “So I think she is doing her. I’m just respecting that.”

That said, a close source tried to put out the fire online by addressing the rumors that the twins are no longer close. “The sisters are close, but the quote being referenced was about their physical location—Tamera lives in Napa, and Tia lives in Los Angeles.”

We hope the twins are on good terms and can get back in one another’s good graces if they’re not. Tia’s show is due to air on October 4.