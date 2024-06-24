Taking A Trek Into Wellness At The Brand New Ranch Hudson Valley Retreat

The Ranch

Like many folks choosing to be more intentional about this journey we call life, my 2024 vision board contains certain words I’m incorporating into my routine: wellness, self-care, mindfulness, and adventure. An overnight stay at The Ranch Hudson Valley allowed me to indulge in all four—and more.

When the good folks at Fora Travel extended an invitation for me to join a group of press and travel advisors on a wellness getaway to one of their “highly booked property partners,” I thought it would be a nice, relaxing spa trip—then I saw the itinerary. Hiking in the woods? Strength training? Eating all plant-based meals? Moi!? Hmmm.

Courtesy of the author

I wasn’t sure about all that, but as one of my goals for this year is to be open to new experiences, I agreed to step out of my comfort zone.

So, on an overcast, slightly drizzly morning, I set out from New York City with a small group. After about an hour, we arrived at the Sloatsburg, New York, location of The Ranch. The historic mansion—built in 1902 as a wedding gift from J.P. Morgan to his daughter, who was marrying Alexander Hamilton’s great-grandson, is nestled on a private 200-acre lakefront estate. All but three of the 25 guest rooms and suites there are named after a staff member’s pet. The well-appointed room I stayed in, complete with a fireplace, was named after a beagle named “Winston.” How cute is that?

At sign-in and orientation, we were treated to one of The Ranch’s delicious smoothies. Then, it was time for the hike I had been low-key dreading. Turns out it wasn’t that bad. We were taken on a one-hour trek along a fairly easy trail, but regular guests are offered 2-hour or 4-hour options daily. Mother Nature was kind to us and the rain that had been threatening held off. Fortunately, there was no major incline to leave me huffing and puffing, and I didn’t even trip over any roots or rocks as I had feared. Special thanks to Brian, the guide who stuck with me as I kept a slower pace than the rest of the group. During that hike, I learned that it wasn’t about how far you could go but that you complete the task—and I did!

Courtesy of the author

Back at The Ranch, lunch was served in a communal setting in the stunning dining room, formerly an orangery. We enjoyed impressive views of the lawns and the lake while breaking bread with good company. The delightful meal consisted of beet and bean sliders on lentil buns and the tastiest kale chips I’ve ever had.

The afternoon was dedicated to more wellness programming: a deep-tissue massage (thanks for getting those knots out, Steve), a yoga session, and a little meditation time outside, allowing us to appreciate the serene surroundings. The ladies who participated in the strength training workout, which I somehow missed, were more than satisfied.

Courtesy of the author

For dinner, Chef Michael Narciso treated us to more healthy, nutritious fare. “Cooking plant-based has its challenges. The dishes we make are definitely more inventive,” he said, adding, “We focus on flavors, and the marriages of the right flavors and spices.” He certainly got that combination right with what he called The Ranch Red Pie, his take on Shepherd’s Pie—without the meat. There were lots of vegetables simmered in red wine and tomato paste. Delicious!

The after-dinner breathwork and meditation left me feeling relaxed and ready for bedtime. And with no TV in the room to distract, I was able to unplug and get a good night’s rest.

The sound of Tibetan chimes at my door as a wake-up call at 7 a.m. was a nice touch, although I’m not sure how much regular guests enjoy it when hearing them at 5:30 a.m. Breakfast, which consisted of The Ranch’s signature granola and almond milk that they make themselves, was tasty (I got the recipe for both!). Then it was on to a morning stretch and a group sound bath with Lorin, our yoga instructor from the night before.

Courtesy of the author

Participating in a condensed version of what guests who sign up for the 3-night, 4-day, or 4-night, 5-day program in Hudson Valley (or the 6-night program in Malibu) are offered was eye-opening. Here are a few takeaways.

Size (of the group) matters.

Even in the 24 hours I spent on the property, I could see how interacting with people who are on a similar wellness quest could make a difference in that small-group setting.

“We try to keep the max number of guests to 25,” says Chris Reed, the brand’s VP of Global Sales. “That’s the sweet spot for optimal bonding we found in The Ranch in Malibu. It’s such an intimate program. In a lot of ways, you’re kind of vulnerable.”

Guests arrive together, start on the wellness journey together, bond over the hikes and other group activities, and when they leave, chances are they’ll have made new friends. “You don’t have that experience with larger properties of 100 or 200 rooms,” Reed says. “It’s almost like adult summer camp.” I spent time getting to know some of the other “campers” while hanging out in the living room, on the patio or at the beverage dispenser as we were enjoying a cup of ginger turmeric tea. Even the game room, where Scrabble and Monopoly boards were set up, was a welcome respite.

Structure can be a good thing.

I generally like to be flexible and footloose when on a getaway, but having a set schedule of activities at The Ranch gave me a fresh perspective. They invite guests to “relinquish responsibility and have fun!” as one of their listed values.

“The average person makes more than 10,000 decisions per day,” Reed says. “Here you don’t have to think. Everything is planned for you.” With daily hikes, massages, wellness lectures, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, strength training, yoga, sound baths, and so on, everything at The Ranch is organized into an hour-by-hour program, personalized to help you “achieve the best results.” You just need to show up, sign up for classes, and take a break from your normal life. That way, you get a chance to reset and have a more rewarding experience.

Courtesy of the author

You have to commit to the process.

In the welcome packet from The Ranch, a letter from the staff ends with, “To your health, life’s greatest luxury.” That’s an excellent mindset to adopt. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle needs to be at the top of everyone’s to-do list, especially after what we experienced in the pandemic.

The programming in Hudson Valley was developed especially for the Northeast market where folks may not be able to get away for an entire week. So Monday to Thursday, four days, or Thursday to Monday, five days, you get a chance to “focus on yourself” and “accomplish the goals” that led you there. According to Reed, the results have been tremendous. “People who have come for three nights are losing five, six, seven pounds, and they’re leaving feeling mentally clear. So it’s working; it’s still transformative.”

That kind of transformative change can be a process or an outcome, but you have to make a start, or nothing will happen. I doubt I’ll ever shift to a fully plant-based diet, but I can do Meatless Mondays and Fish Fridays. I might not make it to yoga class every week, but I can pay attention to my posture as I sit at my computer all day, and I can concentrate on taking 10 deep breaths each day.

Courtesy of the author

Self-care is not an indulgence, it’s an investment.

Prominently displayed beneath The Ranch’s logo on its website are the words “Endurance, Nutrition, and Wellness,” all areas we should focus on to improve our health. The 30-day pre-arrival package sent to all guests offers suggestions to help you get mentally and physically ready for your stay. It tackles exercise, food, sleep, awareness, and meditation. There’s a recommended packing list and tips on choosing the right hiking shoes.

“We send our prep guide so you can start increasing your steps and decreasing your sugar intake. There’s also a health questionnaire,” Reed stated. “We check in with you prior to arrival. We have a nutritionist, pre-, during, or post-stay.” All this amounts to personalized care in an all-inclusive, informal, casual luxury setting, and it doesn’t come cheap. But then good things seldom do. Depending on the season, rates for this fully inclusive program in Hudson Valley run from $1,792 per person for double occupancy or $3,975 for single occupancy. Isn’t your well-being worth it?

For more on The Ranch Hudson Valley visit their website, and to find your next travel adventure, check out Fora Travel.