It’s A Family Affair! Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, And Tina Knowles Attend ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere

A star is born! Blue Ivy Carter is making her mark in Hollywood.

The Carters made a public appearance at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on Dec. 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to support their daughter, Carter, as she is making her feature debut as Kiara in the film. Additionally, her mother, Beyoncé, reprises her voiceover role as Nala in Disney’s Mufasa (in theaters Dec. 20), the new prequel to 2019’s photorealistic Lion King remake.

It was a family affair on the carpet, as the couple and their daughter posed on the rug alongside her grandmother and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. Beyoncé and her daughter (and costar), Blue Ivy, wore metallic gowns and looked stunning. Mama Tina Knowles served as a calming presence on the carpet for her granddaughter and looked beautiful in a chic pantsuit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The dynamic mother-and-daughter duo worked alongside eachother In the anticipated animated musical drama, which serves as a prequel to the 2019 adaptation of the Disney classic The Lion King, making this experience unique and heartwarming. After the premiere, Beyoncé praised her “gorgeous baby girl” by sharing sweet premiere photos. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining,” she wrote.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Throughout the premiere’s red carpet, Beyoncé and her daughter stood closely together, soaking in the moment and showcasing their intimate bond with the world.

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

We can’t wait to see what Blue Ivy Carter does next on-screen and off, as she’s immensely talented. What’s most important is her family is incredibly proud and supportive of her.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on Dec. 20, while the soundtrack, featuring seven new songs, will be released on Dec. 13.