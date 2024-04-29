WATCH: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy To Star In ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Courtesy of Disney

Today, Disney dropped the teaser for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to 2019’s live animation film. Blue Ivy Carter will join the voice cast alongside her mother, Beyoncé.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the first look at the upcoming film, which features Aaron Pierre as the voice of Mufasa, the role previously voiced by James Earl Jones in previous Lion King projects. Kelvin Harrison Jr. will take over as the voice of Scar, held by Chiwetel Ejiofor in 2019.

Additionally, Blue Ivy will voice Kiara, while Beyoncé will return to play her onscreen mother Nala. Mads Mikkelsen and Thandi Newton will also appear, and returning members from the previous film include Donald Glover as Simba, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa.

Mufasa: The Lion King is produced by Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Lin-Manuel Miranda will compose the film’s original soundtrack.

The film is being released December 20, 2024.