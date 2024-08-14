Teyana Taylor Vacations In The Bahamas With Her Daughters

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor shared images of her vacationing in the Bahamas with her two daughters, which looked like the perfect getaway to close the summer. The singer and actress shared images of her family adventure with her Instagram followers.

“Vacay Dumppppp of some much needed fun in the Bahama mama sun with my favorite lil mamas @gottalovejunie @babyruerose in the whole wide worldddddddddd at the incredible @atlantisbahamas before we get geared up for back to school! 🌹🌴🩵🏝️🌹” Taylor wrote in a caption.

The images showed the girls doing a range of activities. They all wore braids and, at times, wore coordinated swimwear.

Taylor, 8-year-old Junie, and 3-year-old Rue went to The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. They engaged in fun activities such as swimming in the pool and riding the water slides at Aquaventure. Food is a must after an activity-filled day, so they dined at Nobu’s private Sake Room and Seafire Steakhouse.

The stunning family enjoyed fun in the sun and obligatory shopping at Atlantis’ Marina Village, where they got retail from the resort’s Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation collab. Taylor and the kids also had a shopping spree at Crystal Court’s Balenciaga.

Seeing the ‘Gonna Love Me’ singer smiling and enjoying quality time with the kids is refreshing, considering they’ve had a tumultuous year. Taylor recently finalized her divorce from her ex and the father of her kids, Iman Shumpert, in June. While she intended to keep the split private, court documents leaked late last year, and it became a public spectacle. The former couple were in court over custody issues, but it seems, as of late, they’ve managed to find a peaceful middle ground. They were married for seven years and had two beautiful girls during their relationship.