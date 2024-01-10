Teyana Taylor Accuses Her Estranged Husband, Iman Shumpert, Of Being Under The Influence And Negligent While Caring For Their Daughters

Getty

Multi-hyphenate performer Teyana Taylor recently accused estranged husband Iman Shumpert of smoking marijuana and being under the influence around their two young daughters, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3, in a new court filing.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the singer claims the former NBA star failed to properly care for their children by being under the influence when they were in his care. Aside from the alleged drug usage, Taylor claimed in the document that Shumpert didn’t feed their daughters while they were in their family home. Additionally, she claimed Shumpert allegedly placed the children alone in a rideshare to drop them off at the United Center in Chicago. At the same time, he had a separate driver take him to the arena. Those two incidents explain why Taylor claimed that Shumpert allegedly “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children” in court documents.

This news comes off the heels of Taylor’s separation announcement in September 2023 via Instagram and their divorce documents being leaked. In her Instagram post, Taylor shared with her fans that she and Shumpert had been separated “for a while,” and she insisted that cheating did not lead to the demise of their seven-year marriage.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she stated. Her intention with the separation was to also remain a “family” despite their breakup.

A few months after the announcement, the couple’s divorce docs leaked, proving that she filed for divorce from the NBA champion in January 2023. Additional harrowing details from their marriage were revealed, as the singer accused Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage,” as well as cheating and verbal abuse by “condescending and manipulative” messages about her career. Taylor openly spoke out about the leak online and shared that it was “very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

We wish them the best as they continue to navigate the intricacies of divorce while keeping their family together.