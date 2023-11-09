Teyana Taylor Secures Partnership With Sweetgreen To Help Support Single Mothers

Photo credit: Jussy

Teyana Taylor has secured a brand new partnership and we’re here for it.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur who is known as much for her talent as her chiseled physique has partnered with leading fast-casual salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen for a limited food collaboration.

According to Taylor, her “Teyana Taylor Plate” will only be available in Atlanta-area locations from November 8-11.

The star took to her Instagram to announce the partnership.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzZqGdjr6VX/?img_index=1

“AunTey getting her own @sweetgreen plate yallllllll!!!!!! 👏🏾,” Taylor wrote in a post. “Thank you sooooo much @sweetgreen for partnering to support @tender foundation with me!! Starting tomorrow 11/9 the “Teyana Taylor Plate” will be available ONLY in Atlanta ONLY in-store and ONLY for four days! So pull up and try it out!!!”

She also shared will be hosting an in-person event to officially kick off the collaboration.

“Oh… and MEET ME!! 😉 I’ll be pulling up to @sweetgreen OG location between 12-2pm at Ponce City Market – 650 North Ave NE, Suite 102B, Atlanta, GA 30308 so come eat with me!!!! 🥦,” she wrote.

The salad is made up of Sweetgreen’s new tender herb roasted chicken, alongside a double scoop of wild rice, hot roasted sweet potatoes, creamy veg slaw, spicy broccoli, Sweetgreen’s housemade hot sauce, Hot Stuff, better-for-you BBQ sauce.

Her specialty salad will be available at select Sweetgreen locations including Emory Village, Lenox Square, Ponce City Market, Perimeter and West Midtown.

Taylor also stated in the post that collaboration will support The Tender Foundation, an Atlanta-based organization that provides financial support and other resources for area single mothers in need.

“As a longtime Sweetgreen fan, I jumped at the opportunity to play with their new menu and create a plate that fuels my body,” Taylor said about the partnership. “I’m excited to launch this collaboration in Atlanta and give back to the Tender Foundation, an organization that does incredible work to uplift our community, while also bringing my fans something delicious.”

Nathaniel Ru, Co-founder and Chief Brand Ofﬁcer at Sweetgreen adds: “We’re excited to partner with Atlanta icon Teyana Taylor to bring local fans her sweet and spicy twist on our new protein plates. We’re in a new era of Sweetgreen where we’re celebrating a bigger menu with bolder ﬂavors and we can’t wait for the community to enjoy the Teyana Taylor Plate.”

Earlier this year, Taylor’s collab with Jordan Brand to produce capsule clothing collection and shoe sold out in mere minutes.

The Rose In Harlem singer’s Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker announced the partnership via her Instagram with a series of flawless photos featuring her and her two daughters wearing the full collection.

The collaboration is the latest pivotal career move in her long list of business accomplishments which includes a portfolio of real estate properties, a nail salon, fitness brand, acting roles, tour residuals, merchandising, and a production company. Her projected net worth $5M according to reports.