15 Of The Cutest Photos Of Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert As They Celebrate Their Fifth Anniversary

Instagram

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are one of our favorite couples. They’re not perfect by any means but they’re perfect for each other and what’s refreshing about them is that they exemplify all the things you should aim for in a marriage. They seem to have a great family dynamic with their two daughters, Junie and Rue and love being parents. They truly seem like best friends who work together professionally (she’s directed a few of his songs and he’s appeared in videos for her projects) and root for each other. And, of course, they have a chemistry that helps them keep things spicy and sexy in their relationship — privately and publicly. All of those things together make them quite the winning team and helped them make it to year five of marriage, as of today (Oct. 1).

Two kids, two television shows, ups, downs and in betweens later, they’re relationship goals for a lot of young couples and just fun to watch for everyone else. Teyana is also happy as can be.

“He’s my prince charming,” she told Wendy Williams in 2018. “My king charming.”

And Iman is still ready and willing to do everything and anything for his relationship.

“We’ve faced some tough times, overcome some tough stretches. Marriage is a constant body of work,” he said last year. “You’re going to be proud of it. You’re going to step back and be like, ‘Wow.'”

As the couple celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, we thought we’d share some of their sweetest candid photos to help them honor their love. Check out 15 of their cutest photos from over these last five years.