The Harveys Are Still Living Their Best Life Yachting Through Europe

Marjorie Harvey

The Harveys are still vacationing in Europe, and we’re living vicariously through them. The family has been yachting through St. Tropez, France, for the past couple of weeks. It started out as a 17th wedding anniversary celebration for Steve and Marjorie and evolved into a family affair.

Marjorie recently posted a series of images with a sweet caption acknowledging their kids for showing up and celebrating their love as a couple.

“More pictures from our Anniversary trip. Blessings upon blessings. 🙏🏾 These three children manage to show up at some point on every Anniversary trip and turn it into a family/ anniversary trip. 😂🤗🥰” the caption read.

In the images shared, Steve and Marjorie are flicking it up with their older kids, Lori, Wynton, and Broderick Harvey. The family shared some candid photos enjoying water, wine, and picturesque views. Marjorie also shared additional pictures of her and Steve spending quality time together on the yacht and looking fashionable as always.

Lori has also been updating fans on vacation, sharing recent pictures of her toned body in a summer two-piece yellow bikini and chilling with her brother Broderick during a “beach day.”

The youngest of the Harvey clan (the grandkids) were previously on the yacht with them but don’t appear to be anymore. During the trip, the family also celebrated Wynton Harvey’s birthday, which consisted of hilarious clips of them ‘popping bottles’ on the yacht.

The Harveys have a big blended family, which includes seven kids and have been doing the necessary work over the past 17 years to ensure it’s as tight-knit as possible. It hasn’t always been an easy journey, and it still isn’t perfect, but they make the most of their situation. At one point, some of Steve’s kids opposed him marrying Marjorie.

“It was hard, man. They were trying to evolve and get to know each other, and some of the relationships are good, and some are cordial,” Steve shared. “That’s just the way it is.”

Nonetheless, it’s always a pleasure to see a Black family living and loving on each another, especially when it’s done with a touch of luxury.