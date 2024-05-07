Iman Shumpert Has Some Thoughts About Estranged Wife Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala Look 

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Could Iman Shumpert, 33, want that old thing back? The former athlete shared a compliment, albeit petty, about his soon-to-be ex-wife Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala look. The multihyphenate star stunned at the event, wearing a crimson red gown with a high split decorated with flowers to match with the event’s theme: “The Garden of Time.” To top the look off, Taylor wore a blonde updo, gold earrings, and matching gold-heeled sandals.

Shumpert admired her look on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that s—,” Shumpert wrote in a post on the big night.

These comments from Shumpert come amidst the estranged pair’s divorce, which has been ongoing since last year. Taylor confirmed they were separated in September 2023, although it wasn’t initially made public that she had filed for divorce in January 2023. Fans found out the A Thousand and One actress had filed for divorce because, unfortunately, their court documents leaked. The divorce proceedings have since become a public spectacle.

“These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” Taylor wrote in a statement after their divorce documents began circulating online. “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

The two are getting divorced after seven years of marriage, and it hasn’t been the smoothest process. The actress accused him of cheating and “being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive” within their union.

In several other court filings, Taylor has also claimed that Shumpert has been a negligent father when it comes to caring for their two daughters’ basic needs and smokes marijuana around them. More recently, the “Gonna Love Me” singer accused her ex of confusing their daughters by having a woman sleeping over while they’re in his care.

Shumpert and Taylor share two daughters, Iman Tayla, also known as Junie, 8, and Rue Rose, 3.