Tems Shows Off Her Snatched Figure On Vacation In Barbados

Tems

Singer Tems is giving us picturesque views of her vacation in Barbados. The “Love Me Je Je” singer shared some images of her on a boat with a stunning sunset as her backdrop with the caption, “Island girl 🇧🇧❤️,” she wrote under the series of images.

In the pictures the songwriter shared, she is wearing a blue and yellow two-piece bikini with a cover-up and sporting long braids. In a video posted on the Culture Custodian blog via Instagram, Tems is also seen doing water sports in the pristine blue waters of Barbados.

The award-winning singer rose to fame in 2021 when her feature on the song “Essence” by Afrobeats artist Wizkid stormed the music charts. She has since gone on to work with mega stars like Future, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

The curvy singer, 29, recently spoke up about wearing baggy clothes when she goes to record music in the studio so men aren’t distracted by her body.

“Because of my objective, which is: I just want to make music. I don’t really care about politics or anything here. I just want to learn,” she explained on the Flow With Korty show. “I want to be here to learn, and if me being attractive is disturbing you, it’s stopping me from achieving my goal, I’m going to help you.”

She continued, “I am in my alpha mode. Cause I want you to not be seduced by me. And I’m not gonna be like, ‘Oh, it’s your choice.’”

Tems also commented on how she used to feel about her physique. “I used to not always like my body, crazy as it seems, but I just didn’t understand… a lot of things.”

It’s clear that she is embracing her figure now, and doing so in luxurious fashion.