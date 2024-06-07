New Music This Week: Tems Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, ‘Born In The Wild’

The GRAMMY Award-winning, Oscar nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Tems, is having an unforgettable year. Just a few days after kicking off NPR’s Black Music Month with an amazing Tiny Desk Performance, the Nigerian superstar debuts her highly anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild.

Tems’ new project contains 18 tracks, including the previously released “Love Me JeJe.” The album also features guest appearances from Asake and J. Cole. “Born In The Wild is a story of transformation, from a cocoon to a butterfly,” she said in a statement. “It speaks on surviving mental wilderness and coming to a place where one can thrive. It’s about finally accepting oneself and embodying the woman I was born to be. It shows the different dimensions of who I am, from a cub to a lioness.”

In addition to today’s release, the “Essence” singer will also embark on her first ever headlining world tour this summer, the BORN IN THE WILD WORLD TOUR. The global outing kicks off on Wednesday, June 12 in London at Eventim Apollo, with stops across Europe and North America before heading to Africa and wrapping up in Australia at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on November 15.

Along with Born In The Wild, take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Kaytranada – ‘Timeless’ Last year, Kaytranada joined forces with Aminé for the collaborative album KAYTRAMINÉ. Now, the rapper, singer, and producer is back with Timeless, his first solo LP in five years. The album features Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, Dawn Richard, Don Toliver, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Doechii – “MPH” Doechii has been heating up in recent months. Now, the TDE signee is dropping a new single titled “MPH.” Stream the track HERE.

Smino – “Polynesian” Fresh off of his phenomenal performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, rapper Smino gifts the masses with a new song, “Polynesian.” Check out the record HERE.

'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Soundtrack To celebrate the release of the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Epic drops the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack. The 10-track compilation features Will Smith, JID, Shenseea, Flo Milli, and more. Hear it HERE.