NPR’s Tiny Desk Celebrates Black Music Month With All-Female Lineup As A Tribute To The Women Who Shaped Music

NPR’s Tiny Desk series has cemented its place within the music landscape as a pop culture stalwart. The small, 7×11 cubicle space has hosted intimate, live performances by a wide array of artists, including Anderson .Paak, Tyler The Creator, Trina, Usher, and Justin Timberlake.

While the concert series runs all year long, there’s a special anticipation for the month of June, which brings about Black Music Month, a special celebration and tribute to the Black musicians who have helped shape the landscape of Black music today. Last year’s Black Music Month included musical offerings from acts such as Juvenile, Tank, Babyface, and Charlie Willson. The effort was spearheaded by Tiny Desk’s Series Producer and Host, Bobby Carter, who has plans for an even bigger lineup for Black Music Month this year, with a themed, “giving female musicians their flowers.”

NPR Host and Producer Bobby Carter, shot by @bukunmigrace

“As the first week started to roll out last year with Charlie Wilson and Babyface, it occurred to me that we were leading with all men. And to be honest, most of the bands that I aimed for, and most of the bands and the artists that I am most excited about from the legacy side, are women. So this time last year, I knew that we wanted to bring an all female led lineup this year,” Carter tells ESSENCE. “So this sort of occurred to me this time last year like wow, it’s too many dudes and I want to really go for it this year, and really honor the women that helped shape Black music to me, which is all music. I knew this was going to be something that we would do last year.”

Anticipation has been building for Black Music Month and the exciting lineup Tiny Desk has prepared. This year’s performances promise a blend of nostalgia and innovation, featuring artists from various genres and generations, highlighting the rich diversity of Black music.

The lineup, revealed exclusively to ESSENCE, includes an eclectic collection of genre-bending female artists: Tems, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Kierra Sheard, Lakecia Benjamin, Me’Shell Ndegeoccello, Brittney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Mili. Each artist brings a unique sound and story, adding to the richness and depth of Black music.

“When we do packages like this, the goal is to cover as much ground as possible to represent as many walks of life and as many generations and genres as possible within that month’s frame. So what you see in this lineup is just the best attempt possible at really casting a wide net, so if you are into a country, if you are into hip-hop if you are into new R&B, if you’re into old R&B, we’re trying to do as much as we can and represent as much as we can within the month,” Carter continues.

The North Star at Tiny Desk for Black Music Month was to represent the past, present and future of the genres we love, but also to take a deeper look at some of the women acts who haven’t gotten their just due within the industry. “So when you look at Chaka Khan to me, for as much love and as much as we praise Chaka Khan, it still isn’t enough. And SWV, which, in my opinion, is the greatest Black girl group of all time,” Carter says. “So, looking at where the Tiny Desk platform is right now, I think it’s only right to really take that big spotlight, and honor them in a way where it’s all about the music and their contributions to music. But also with a Flo Milli or a Tierra Whack which are women who are up and coming in and making their own stamp in music as well.”

Echoing his sentiments were Suraya Mohamed, the Executive Producer for NPR Music. “As executive producer, it’s my job to support everyone’s work,” she says. “When [Bobby] first came to us with this idea, we were so thrilled to be able to celebrate Black women in this way. A lot of this has to do with our audience as well—we average about 50 million views a month, and one of the things we’re really proud about is our Youtube audience. It skews higher in terms of Black audience than the average Youtube audience.” Mohamed emphasized the impact of Tiny Desk, noting that their viewership includes a robust 18 percent Black audience, surpassing the YouTube average of 14 percent in 2022.

The brand also recently celebrated two million followers on Instagram and three billion views on Youtube, which is a testament to keeping their finger on the pulse of the culture. “We’re so excited on this side, not necessarily about topping what we did last year, or the year before, but, I think the curation this year was just to me is the best. A powerful gospel voice in Kierra Sheard, it’s up-and-coming, folks, it’s Brittany Spencer. Listen, we got SWV,” Carter says with a laugh. “This is all centered around SWV in a way that last year was centered around a Juvenile. Once SWV was locked in, everything else trickled down. I’m just proud that even though it’s Black Music Month, it’s still diverse.”

Carter attributes the successful curation of the lineup to the team of Black women he works with that helped to cover all the bases to make this year’s celebration the best one yet. This all-female lineup for Black Music Month at Tiny Desk is not just a series of concerts; it is a powerful statement. It honors the legacy of Black female musicians who have often been overshadowed, celebrating their contributions and ensuring their place in music history. “I hope people realize just how much Black women have contributed and have continued to contribute to music at large, they don’t get enough credit. Like I said Chaka Khan will never get enough credit SWV will never get enough credit,” Carter explains. “So it’s a reminder like we do every year. When you looked at Juvenile last year you were reminded just how impactful his music is. Same with Usher a year before last. This month is a reminder for those who may have forgotten just how great these women are.”

Each concert will culminate with the featured musician receiving a bouquet of their favorite flowers, a symbolic gesture honoring their impact and legacy in music.

Catch Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month offerings from June 3 – June 30.

