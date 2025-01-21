Taye Diggs Celebrated His Birthday With A Serene Solo Getaway To Sandals Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

While the rest of us were turning on our computers and begrudgingly returning to our offices post-holiday on January 2, actor Taye Diggs was busy turning 54 and doing so in one of the most serene destinations and swanky resorts around.

UNSPECIFIED, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – JANUARY 07: Taye Diggs kicked off the new year with a birthday getaway to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on January 07, 2025 in UNSPECIFIED, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

The actor traveled to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a solo birthday celebration. The star stayed in a one-bedroom beachfront villa that had a private pool, allowing him to people-watch fellow visitors on the beach or enjoy the sights and sounds of the waves.

The villa came with a personal butler service, so he had everything he needed for the occasion, including a birthday cake and a good drink from time to time.

The villa was also equipped with an inviting Tranquility Soaking Tub and a private patio to read a good book and take in the breeze, or snooze with a good book as Diggs did.

Diggs also enjoyed breaking a sweat, doing so by playing some pickle ball on Sandals’ courts. Everything he did during his getaway, it seems he did with a great big smile.

Going into his 54th year, Diggs has plenty to celebrate, including a new business venture with his The Best Man co-stars and director Malcolm D. Lee in Sable Bourbon. He admitted to ESSENCE in 2024 that launching a brand was something he was initially skeptical about but he decided to try something new.

“I’ve never been one to embark on new projects and step out of my comfort zones and start a business, but it just felt right when you take the relationship that we’ve all had with The Best Man series and what’s happening in the world of spirits and us being mature Black men,” he shared. “I just kind of followed my gut.”

While Diggs has the looks and sense of humor (if you follow him on Instagram, then you know he’s a whole hoot) to appear much younger than he is, he’s been embracing getting older for years now.

“I’m excited that I’ve learned a few life lessons; I’m a bit wiser,” he said in 2018. “The things I was chasing as a young man? It feels good to no longer worry about those things and to have other concerns. I love having a kid and how my priorities have changed.”

Diggs is father to son Walker, with whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow Broadway vet Idina Menzel. They were married from 2003 to 2014. He was most recently in a high-profile relationship with TV personality Apryl Jones from 2021 to 2023. These days, he’s single, hence the solo birthday excursion.

But solo fun is the best kind of fun when it comes to traveling and unwinding. We’re glad he was able to partake in sun, sand — and rest — in the eastern Caribbean locale and Sandals’ swanky villa accommodations.