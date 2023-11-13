Inside Taye Diggs’ Charming And Colorful Los Angeles Bachelor Pad

Courtesy of Paramount Media

MTV Cribs is back and the first home cameras are going inside of is that of actor and author Taye Diggs. Ahead of the premiere episode on Wednesday, Nov. 15, ESSENCE obtained exclusive images of The Best Man star’s LA digs: a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Paramount Media

“Full disclaimer, I got this spot right after a breakup,” he says in the episode. “I just wanted to move into a place with my kid.”

Touches of 13-year-old Walker Nathaniel Diggs’ presence are felt throughout the space, including in the living room, where a painting the teen did stands. It’s placed amongst his father’s large collection of artwork, which includes a gorgeous painting of model Marsha Hunt, furniture with plenty of personality, and some flamboyant pillows all over.

The kitchen, from the fridge to all the cabinetry, is covered in wood. Joking about it, Diggs said, “When it comes to cooking, I do none of it. Thank you DoorDash, Uber Eats,” before opening the fridge to show off caramel rice cakes, an onion and bean dip for Fritos chips.

Courtesy of Paramount Media

The dining room, accented by a huge wooden table and plenty more art work, also holds a $20 dollar bill with Harriet Tubman’s face honoring past efforts by the Obama administration to get the legendary abolitionist on the note. In addition, there’s a “random room” with awards, TV and movie posters (including one from his years on the CW hit All American), a guitar and more colorful furniture.

As for Walker’s room, the actor joked about lacking a little confidence in it. “I’m a little insecure because me and Walker’s mother, Idina Menzel, he has everything he wants over there. Everything’s always working,” he said. “Over at my house, stuff doesn’t work. We can only get Netflix on this TV and the remote doesn’t work, but he loves this room!” It’s adorned with superhero action figures and plenty of posters and artwork of Steph Curry because the teen loves basketball.

Courtesy of Paramount Media

And in his bedroom, which is simple, covered in a rich blue hue, he has a closet stocked with sneakers, including some custom Air Force Ones made by a fan to celebrate the release of his book Chocolate Me. There’s also a framed picture of himself and Apryl Jones. It’s unclear if the two are still together and when exactly this episode was filmed as things have been very quiet between the two for the past few months. But when presenting the image in his room he says, “This is my girlfriend. Isn’t she cute?”

Courtesy of Paramount Media

Diggs rounds out his presentation by showing off a stunning view of his neighborhood, his spacious pool in the backyard, and a couple of Mercedes-Benz G-Class trucks in his driveway.

Granted, the house is very much a man’s (sparse fridge, an overflow of sneakers and a book of farts), but we love all of the different kinds of art that Diggs showcases around his humble abode, which adds some maturity and extra personality to a very colorful home. You can get a full look at the star’s home when the new season of MTV Cribs premieres November 15 at 9:30pm ET/PT on MTV.