The New Season Of ‘MTV Cribs’ Takes You Inside These Black Celeb Homes

Reality TV show Cribs is back for another season after being revived in 2021. For Season 20, the show plans to give us a tour of many of our favorite Black celebs’ homes. Some of stars who will be showing off their digs include Amanda Seales, Vivica A. Fox, Taye Diggs, and Vanessa Williams. Popular Dominican singer DaniLeigh, who shares a daughter with rapper DaBaby, will also be featured. There are a total of 34 celebrities who will feature in the 30-minute episodes this season. Viewers will get a chance to see everything from their walk-in closets to their game rooms.

The popular show originally aired from 2000 to 2010 and became popular because it gave fans a chance to be invited inside some of their favorite celebrities’ homes (and homes they wanted you to believe were their own). The reality TV show has bounced around different networks such as CMT and MTV over the years, but in its prime, it showcased A-list actors, musicians, and sports stars.

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre; it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer said in 2021. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

She continued, “By 2005, we had featured tours of ‘Cribs’ of over 185 celebrities including musicians, actors, and athletes. ‘Cribs’ launched the celebrity genre and it’s amazing to see its long-lasting cultural impact in everything from ‘Housewives’ to Tik Tok Houses.”

Cribs began to regain traction In 2017 when MTV produced shorter episodes and pushed them out via Snapchat Discover. As previously mentioned, MTV then rebooted the show and included new full-length episodes in 2021.

Season 19 is set to premiere Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on MTV. On November 10, it will air internationally in more than 165 countries.