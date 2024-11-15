SZA Says She Regrets Getting Her BBL: ‘I’m So Mad I Did That’

Getty

Many celebrities have expressed regret over getting a Brazilian butt lift over the past couple of years, and singer SZA is the latest to make that confession. During an interview with British Vogue, the Snooze artist expressed her regrets.

“I’m so mad I did that s–t,” the “Snooze” singer said in the December issue of the magazine published Thursday.

SZA surprised fans when she popped out with a BBL in 2022 and subtly confirmed she got one in her hit song “Conceited.” The Grammy award-winning artist also got the BBL when she broke her ankle.

“I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid,” she said. “But who gives a f–k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s–t,” she said. Sza added that the BBL was unnecessary because she has more important things to focus on.

“I need to get my f–king mental health together,” she told the mag, adding, “Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

The SOS singer expressed some dissonance during the interview because while she admitted to regretting her decision, she also expressed how much she likes her voluptuous physique. The actress also does not give a definite no to future cosmetic procedures.

“But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice,” she shared. “And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care.”

“It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Other stars who have been open about their regrets about cosmetic procedures include Cardi B, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, and rapper Latto. Cardi B and Angela have also taken steps to reverse their BBLs.