Latto Says She Felt Pressured By 'Everybody On The Internet' To Get A BBL At 21

Brad Barket/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

Rapper Latto is keeping it candid with fans about why she decided to get a Brazilian butt lift at the age of 21. The now 25-year-old says cruel comments about her body made by social media users influenced her decision.

“My body was so tea,” Latto said, explaining that after signing her record deal with RCA Records at 21, she could afford to eat her favorite foods, and she gained some weight as a result. “Everybody on the internet was calling me ‘bad-bodied’ and stuff, so I feel like that played a role. I started being a little insecure about my body.”

The rapper also lamented that internet users still taunt her about getting a BBL four years ago despite her being open about it.

“Every time I post a gym picture, people be like, ‘Oh, she got a BBL.’ I’ve been so loud and clear about a BBL that I had four years ago. When I was 21 — that y’all convinced me I needed, by the way,” she added. That said, the “Big Energy” artist says her biggest regret when it comes to the work she’s had done is getting a boob job.

While she has thoughts about her body, she advises fans to stop comparing and judging the frames of others.

“Moral of the story: I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody. Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls … BBL girls are winning,” she said. “Do what works for you and mind your own business.”

Latto has always been open about her views regarding plastic surgery, especially as someone who’s undergone it. In 2023, she advised women against it. During an episode of her Apple Music show 777 Radio, the star said it’s important women learn to be content with the bodies they have.

“When I didn’t have my surgery, they’re like, ‘Oh, she shaped like her white side’ … And then when I got the surgery, it is, ‘Oh, she’s botched. Oh, it’s too heavy,’” she said. The 25-year-old also cautioned women and girls that plastic surgery isn’t a “permanent fix” for flaws.

“I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it. Find peace within your natural state because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw,” she said.

Many stars who have altered their bodies have echoed these sentiments, including singer K. Michelle, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B. While everyone should feel empowered to do what’s best for their bodies, it’s also refreshing to hear a balanced view from an influential individual like Latto.