5 Cruises To Take For Spring Break

If you’re interested in thinking outside the box this year regarding your spring break vacation, consider rounding up yourself, your family, or your girlfriends for a 5-star cruise trip.

Nowadays, spring break cruises possibly offer more than hotels—given easy access to beachy locations, an array of bars and restaurants on board, and, depending on the location, water sports. What’s most appealing about cruises is there’s something for everyone: the children can enjoy waterslides and roller coasters, while the adults can soak up the sun and consume delicious craft cocktails or go out dancing, all on one ship. However, it’s important to note that specific spring break cruises usually occur during the slower travel months of March and April.

However, given its popularity, spring break travel Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mexico cruises during peak school holiday weeks can be more expensive and crowded than in the surrounding weeks. Check out our list of the five of the top cruises you should consider for your spring break vacation.

Royal Caribbean:

Even though college spring breakers usually gravitate toward Royal Caribbean’s shorter cruises, given their school schedules, families and couples find their programming from the Caribbean and the Bahamas just as appealing, given all of the options of the ships at sea like Harmony of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas. All the mega-ships boast kid’s clubs and teen hangouts, helping parents get a break. These ships have plenty of fun activities like waterslides, escape rooms, mini-golf, rock climbing walls, and carousel rides. The entire family can enjoy shows that include Broadway musicals, ice skating performances, and acrobatic events. The Royal Caribbean’s two private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti, offer gorgeous beaches and attractions.

Carnival Cruise Line

This cruise line is popular because of the amazing, diverse destinations offered for a lower price point. The Carnival Cruise line sails to Bermuda, Alaska, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Australia, and more. Their onboard activities are just as appealing, as they offer spas, sky rides, a serenity adult retreat, and gambling. The only potential downfall is that Carnival requires guests under 21 to travel with someone aged 25 or older.

Virgin Voyages

This cruise is perfect for taking your girlfriends or significant other on, as no kids are allowed. Virgin Voyages’ ships require guests to be 18 or older to sail, and the activities on the ship have adult themes. On this cruise, you can attend a drag show and let your hair down at late-night pool parties.

Disney Cruise Line:

Consider Disney Magic or Fantasy for your upcoming vacation. Who doesn’t love Disney-themed cruises, especially parents and children? Think of this cruise to get a proper introduction to the Caribbean, as it’s a weeklong voyage throughout the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The upside for this cruise is that the options aren’t just convenient for East Coasters. The line sails ships from Galveston, New Orleans, and San Diego for family vacations to Mexico.

MSC Cruises:

Get some fun and the sun with a quick Bahamas cruise with a posh flair on MSC Cruises’ MSC Divina, MSC Magnifica, or MSC Seashore. The ships offer three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island, and attract a multinational, multilingual crowd. Also, MSC’s fares are consistently affordable relative to other cruise lines.