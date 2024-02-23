‘I Knew Her As My Friend’: Jurnee Smollett Penned A Heartfelt Tribute To Hydeia Broadbent

Getty

Jurnee Smollett recently opened up to the public and her fans about how close she and Hydeia Broadbent, a renowned AIDS activist, actually were on Instagram. Many didn’t know that the Lovecraft Country star and Broadbent knew each other or were friends since they were young teenagers (13 years old), but Smollett decided to share the depths of their relationship and grief as she grappled with the sudden death of the activist. Smollet shared a montage of images and videos of the two together spanning several decades in a beautiful Reel. In the videos and images, you can see them celebrating pivotal events, like posing next to each other to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS, along with tender family moments. ESSENCE previously reported the unfortunate recent passing of Broadbent; since then, many close friends, loved ones, and supporters have been grieving publicly and privately about the difficult loss, Smollet included.

She wrote, “What are you supposed to say when you lose a best friend you’ve had since you were 13? How to make sense of it. I feel so angry. This is not the kind of post I would ever want to make. But in my anger and grief I want to remember to be grateful for the time we had our Hydeia on this earth. After all, the doctors said she wouldn’t live past the age of 5…she made it to 39.”

Smollett also said, “The world knew her as this force, a trailblazer, an HIV/AIDS activist. Her family knew her as a loving sister and daughter. I knew her as my friend. My family knew her as another sister.”



She continued, “Witnessing her continuously triumph over tragedy and use her time here as a beacon of hope was like witnessing the divine in motion. My warrior woman, who literally fought her entire life to save the lives of others, Hydeia raised the consciousness and fought to destigmatize issues around HIV/AIDS. Hydeia made us all better. SHE LITERALLY BLAZED TRAILS WHERE THERE WERE NONE. She and I grew into women together and Hydeia was a huge inspiration for me to use my life for a bigger purpose.”

Smollet continued to honor her friend’s advocacy and activism in her post, “Whether it was showing up at random testing sites to encourage people to get tested and stay safe, or speaking at community gatherings, working with non-profits like the Black AIDS institute, I would never have been involved in the HIV/AIDS fight if it hadn’t been for witnessing the work Hydeia was doing. That work can be so tiring. So taxing on the body and mind. I don’t know why some are born with a force they didn’t ask for, but Hydeia’s calling on her life was mighty. I thank God for her light, her will.”

She added, “I will miss her laughter, her dancing, her joyous smile that lit up her beautiful big cheeks, her awful taste in tv shows, her hilarious way of making fun of how I’m really a boring nerd inside, our drives listening to music really loud, the tears we shed over heartbreaks, the way she wore her heart on her sleeve and was unable to get through a motivational talk without tearing up at some point. Courage was her middle name. A literal goddess with an otherworldly strength. A warrior’s heart who fought till the end. Rest well beautiful one. Love you forever, Deia. #RIP 💔💔💔 #HydeiaBroadbent”

During this difficult time, we pray for Smollett and Broadbent’s family and loved ones.