Jurnee Smollett Has Been Getting Sexually Harassed In Hollywood Since She Was 12

Jurnee Smollett revealed she has been sexually harassed on film and television sets since she was a preteen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Lovecraft Country star said, “I don’t know that I can confidently say that I worked on one job prior to Lovecraft—from the time I was 12 on—where I hadn’t been sexually harassed, whether it was by an AD, a costar, director, producer….”

Reportedly Smollett later requested that the Hollywood Reporter, where she appears on the cover of its August 5 issue, amend her statement after she was able to recall a small amount of instances where she was not made to feel uncomfortable at work.

She said that one costar made an appalling remark about her body shortly before they shot an intimate scene.

“Like, a guy saying before we’re about to do this love scene, ‘Hey, your tits are going to be hanging in the wind,’ is not okay,” she said.

She also shared that on one occasion the sexual harassment she experienced was so unbearable that she was forced to ask to be released from her contract. The project agreed to let her go.

“And they let me out,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

Smollett was angry with her agent’s dismissive response to the incident. She said she was told, “Oh, you know, he’s just being a man,” according to Smollett. Despite the fact she has been acting since she was 3 years old, her longevity in the entertainment business did not protect her from its toxic culture.

Today, Smollett is a part of a community of women vowing to use their voices to create change for the next generation of artists.

“And we’re no longer asking for a seat at the table,” she said.

“We’re building our own motherfucking table.”